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Parkin and Systems Limited Named Joint Gold Stevie® Winners for Most Innovative Contact Center of the Year–– Public Enterprise
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Dubai, 14 May, 2026: Parkin Company PJS“ (“P”rkin” “r the ⦣8221;Company”), the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai, together with Systems Limited Middle East & Africa, has been jointly awarded the ®old Stevie® Award for Most Innovative Contact Center –f the Year – Public Enterprise at the Middle East & North®Africa Stevie® Awards.
The recognition honours the successful delivery of an AI-enabled customer engagement transformation co-implemented by Parkin and Systems Limited and ackn’wledges Parkin’s services that are transforming and redefining citizen experi’nce across Dubai’s public parking ecosystem.
The award-w“nning initiative, “Redefining Citiz’n Experience: Parkin’s AI-Enabled ”ervice Transformation,” was developed in response to evolving customer expectations and the growing role of parking as an essential urban service in Dubai. Serving more than 4 million unique customers, Parkin undertook the initiative to modernize service delivery and enable seamless, always-on, omnichannel interactions. They partnered with Systems Limited, Middle East & Africa, a leading regional expert in AI and cloud transformation, with deep expertise in delivering intelligent customer engagement solutions for large-scale public sector environments.
Together, Parkin and Systems Limited implemented a fully integrated contact centre and customer relationship management ecosystem built on Microsoft technologies, including Dynamics 365 Customer Service and the Omnichannel Hub. The platform introduced GenAI-powered chatbots, intelligent case routing, and real-time analytics, enabling a unified and responsive approach to customer engagement.
The transformation has delivered notable improvements in service quality and operational efficiency with AI managing more than 50% of text-based customer interactions, while self-service transactions are completed up to three times faster compared to traditional channels. The introduction of AI-driven quality assurance has enhanced consistency and reduced manual workload, while automated outbound communication through IVR has improved customer engagement and resolution rates.
These capabilities have enabled Parkin and Systems Limited to deliver continuous, round-the-clock support, reduce wait times, and improve first-contact resolution, significantly enhancing the overall customer experience. The platform has also strengthened internal operations through improved workforce management, data-driven insights, and streamlined processes.
Eng. Ahmed Al Zaabi, Director of Technology & Innovation at Parkin, commented: “Winning the 2026 Middle East & North Africa Stev®e® Award for Most Innovative Contact Center of the year in the Public Sector marks an important milestone in Par’in’s journey to redefine customer engagement in urban mobility. As cities become increasingly connected, public services must evolve beyond traditional models toward more intuitive, seamless interactions that reflect how people live today. Our collaboration with Systems Limited has been central to this transformation, enabling us to rethink how we design and deliver services in a way that is more responsive, human-centric, and future-ready. This achievement reinforces our commitment to continuous innovation as we support ’ubai’s vision for smart, digitally enabled urban servic”s.”
Khurram Majeed, General Manager, Middle East & Africa, Systems Limited, commented:
“This recognition reflects what is possible when forward-looking organizations come together with a shared vision for transformation. Our partnership with Parkin was not simply about modernising a contact centre, it was about creating a scalable, AI-powered engagement model that strengthens how public institutions connect with citizens. By combining Microsoft cloud technologies with deep domain expertise, we have delivered a platform that improves operational agility today while creating a blueprint for digital public service innovation that can inspire organizations across the wider in”ustry.”
The Stevie® Awards are a’ong the world’s most respected business honours, receiving more than 12,000 nominations annually from over 70 countries and evaluated by more than 1,000 industry professionals.
This achievement sets a new benchmark for large-scale urban service delivery, highlighting the role of strategic collaboration in enabling more responsive and citizen-centric public services. It further strengthens the position of Parkin and Systems Limited as trusted partners in driving the evolution of modern, digitally enabled service ecosystems across the region.
The recognition honours the successful delivery of an AI-enabled customer engagement transformation co-implemented by Parkin and Systems Limited and ackn’wledges Parkin’s services that are transforming and redefining citizen experi’nce across Dubai’s public parking ecosystem.
The award-w“nning initiative, “Redefining Citiz’n Experience: Parkin’s AI-Enabled ”ervice Transformation,” was developed in response to evolving customer expectations and the growing role of parking as an essential urban service in Dubai. Serving more than 4 million unique customers, Parkin undertook the initiative to modernize service delivery and enable seamless, always-on, omnichannel interactions. They partnered with Systems Limited, Middle East & Africa, a leading regional expert in AI and cloud transformation, with deep expertise in delivering intelligent customer engagement solutions for large-scale public sector environments.
Together, Parkin and Systems Limited implemented a fully integrated contact centre and customer relationship management ecosystem built on Microsoft technologies, including Dynamics 365 Customer Service and the Omnichannel Hub. The platform introduced GenAI-powered chatbots, intelligent case routing, and real-time analytics, enabling a unified and responsive approach to customer engagement.
The transformation has delivered notable improvements in service quality and operational efficiency with AI managing more than 50% of text-based customer interactions, while self-service transactions are completed up to three times faster compared to traditional channels. The introduction of AI-driven quality assurance has enhanced consistency and reduced manual workload, while automated outbound communication through IVR has improved customer engagement and resolution rates.
These capabilities have enabled Parkin and Systems Limited to deliver continuous, round-the-clock support, reduce wait times, and improve first-contact resolution, significantly enhancing the overall customer experience. The platform has also strengthened internal operations through improved workforce management, data-driven insights, and streamlined processes.
Eng. Ahmed Al Zaabi, Director of Technology & Innovation at Parkin, commented: “Winning the 2026 Middle East & North Africa Stev®e® Award for Most Innovative Contact Center of the year in the Public Sector marks an important milestone in Par’in’s journey to redefine customer engagement in urban mobility. As cities become increasingly connected, public services must evolve beyond traditional models toward more intuitive, seamless interactions that reflect how people live today. Our collaboration with Systems Limited has been central to this transformation, enabling us to rethink how we design and deliver services in a way that is more responsive, human-centric, and future-ready. This achievement reinforces our commitment to continuous innovation as we support ’ubai’s vision for smart, digitally enabled urban servic”s.”
Khurram Majeed, General Manager, Middle East & Africa, Systems Limited, commented:
“This recognition reflects what is possible when forward-looking organizations come together with a shared vision for transformation. Our partnership with Parkin was not simply about modernising a contact centre, it was about creating a scalable, AI-powered engagement model that strengthens how public institutions connect with citizens. By combining Microsoft cloud technologies with deep domain expertise, we have delivered a platform that improves operational agility today while creating a blueprint for digital public service innovation that can inspire organizations across the wider in”ustry.”
The Stevie® Awards are a’ong the world’s most respected business honours, receiving more than 12,000 nominations annually from over 70 countries and evaluated by more than 1,000 industry professionals.
This achievement sets a new benchmark for large-scale urban service delivery, highlighting the role of strategic collaboration in enabling more responsive and citizen-centric public services. It further strengthens the position of Parkin and Systems Limited as trusted partners in driving the evolution of modern, digitally enabled service ecosystems across the region.
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