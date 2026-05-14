Automotive Fastener Market Research Report 2026-2031, Profiles Of Key Players - KAMAX, Wurth Group, Nifco, Illinois Tool Works, Araymond, Gruppo Fontana

Dublin, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Fastener Market Research Report 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global automotive fastener market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.40% from 2025 to 2031.



The global automotive fastener market remains broad and layered, shaped by a small group of large, engineered fastener suppliers and a wide base of regional cold forming companies, specialty stamped parts suppliers, and polymer clip manufacturers. Market concentration is meaningful but not overwhelming, with the top 20 suppliers holding roughly half of the total share, which keeps competitive pressure high across regions, vehicle platforms, and application areas.

Competition is increasingly shaped by engineering support and launch execution rather than part-level pricing alone, because OEM and Tier sourcing decisions depend on joint validation support, production approval readiness, batch-level tracking, and consistent process performance. This pattern is reinforced by the automotive quality baseline, with 98,803 IATF 16949 certified sites as of January 20, 2025. Illinois Tool Works remains well-positioned through a broad engineered fastener portfolio and connection technologies aligned with lightweight vehicle platforms.

Regional dynamics continue to shape supplier positioning, with localization and supply continuity becoming core competitive advantages as programs globalize and platforms diversify. ARaymond completed the full acquisition of FACIL on June 12, 2025, expanding industrial service capabilities and signalling continued consolidation around integrated fastening and assembly offerings. Nifco shows the resilience of plastics specialists through design-specific clip solutions, including tool-less one-touch bumper retainer concepts that can replace screw-based attachment in selected use cases, while Acument Global Technologies reinforces the role of high-strength fasteners in powertrain and safety-sensitive applications across global sourcing programs.

INDUSTRY DRIVERS AND TRENDS

In the automotive fastener market, OEMs increasingly treat fasteners as engineered joint solutions rather than standard hardware. Safety-related joints, sealing interfaces, and mixed material connections require consistent joint holding force, stable tightening outcomes, and durable corrosion protection over the vehicle's life. These factors are shifting purchasing criteria toward stricter technical specifications, more joint-specific validation, earlier supplier involvement, and stronger traceability requirements. Such expectations are further reinforced through production approval documentation processes, which ensure that components consistently meet design and specification standards at full production rates.

EV momentum is also moving fastening value away from engines and exhaust assemblies toward battery packs, high voltage hardware, and power electronics mounting. In 2024, electric car sales exceeded 17 million globally, rising by more than 25% year on year and reaching more than 20% of global car sales. As battery packs take on larger protection and structural roles, enclosure and mounting joints increasingly need dependable sealing, crash robustness, and repeatable assembly performance, which raises engineered fastener content per vehicle in these zones.

Platform consolidation is concentrating volumes into fewer architectures, which increases reuse of validated joints and repeatable fastener families across models and plants. Volkswagen reports more than 32 million vehicles produced on its MQB platform, demonstrating how one architecture can scale across many nameplates. Stellantis similarly positions its platforms to reduce complexity, with capacity of up to 2 million units per platform annually, while Toyota frames TNGA around smart sharing and supplier collaboration, including a reported 20% reduction in development resources. This scale effect increases the value of suppliers that secure early joint sign-off and become part of the approved platform joint library.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

OEMs procure fasteners in very large volumes, leading procurement teams to maintain year-on-year cost reduction expectations, even as performance requirements continue to tighten. This dynamic is reflected in OEM requests for cost-reduction proposals, including for flagship EV programs. As a result, supplier profitability remains constrained. For example, Bosch reported an operating margin of 1.9% in 2025, highlighting the continued pricing pressure across the supply chain.

Many standard components, such as bolts, nuts, screws, and clips are often treated as interchangeable in RFQs, enabling dual sourcing strategies and limiting pricing flexibility unless the joint solution is clearly differentiated. To sustain profitability, suppliers focus on scale efficiencies, optimized manufacturing footprints, automation, and strict compliance with quality and cost targets, while supplier scorecards typically track annual cost-down expectations in the range of 1%-4% or higher.

AUTOMOTIVE FASTENER MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The APAC holds a major global market share of over 41% in 2025 because the region combines the deepest vehicle manufacturing footprint with dense Tier supplier ecosystems that support high volume, repeatable assembly. OICA reports 54.90 million vehicles produced in Asia Oceania in 2024, which sustains steady demand for standardized fastener families across body, chassis, interior, and electrical assemblies. The region also benefits from strong localization, shorter supply chains, and faster platform refresh cycles, which keep fastener pull resilient across OEM build programs and regional component sourcing.

Europe follows APAC in global share in 2025, with Germany, Russia, and France together accounting for nearly 50% of the regional market, reflecting the concentration of vehicle assembly and component ecosystems in these hubs. OICA reports 17.23 million vehicles produced in Europe in 2024 and lists Germany, France, and Russia among the region's largest producing countries, supporting a high base of fastener demand across OEM plants and Tier clusters. Regulatory direction also reinforces specification discipline, with the EU adopting Euro 7 rules that extend requirements around emissions, brake particles, and durability, which encourages tighter control on underbody and chassis joint reliability.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



How big is the global automotive fastener market?

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