Iran Victim Of Illegal Expansionism, Warmongering, Says Araghchi At BRICS Meet

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday urged the global community to condemn "violations of international law" by the United States and Israel and take action against "warmongering", thereby bringing an end to the impunity of those who violate the UN Charter.

In his address at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting being held in New Delhi on Thursday, Araghchi stated that Iran has been subjected to "brutal and unlawful aggression" by the US and Israel.

He said, "The attacks on my people have been justified with false claims that run counter to the informed assessments of the International Atomic Energy Agency and even America's own intelligence community. The truth is that Iran -- like many other independent nations -- is the victim of illegal expansionism and warmongering. These are ugly things which have no place in today's world."

"Those who pursue reckless adventures may believe it furthers their geopolitical interests. But as consumers and governments around the world now sense and understand, regional instability is a lose-lose proposition for all sides -- including the aggressors," he added.

Abbas Araghchi stated that the people of Iran have firmly stood up for themselves. He emphasised that Iran is "unbreakable and emerges stronger and more united and under pressure." He expressed readiness to fight with everything in defence of freedom and Iranian soil and pursue diplomacy.

He reiterated that the people of Iran will not bow to any pressure or threat but reciprocate the language of respect. He stated that Iran believes that "BRICS can and must" become one of the principal pillars in shaping a more "just, balanced and humane global order".

Araghchi said, "Iran therefore calls upon BRICS member states and all responsible members of the international community to explicitly condemn violations of international law by the United States and Israel, including their illegal aggression against Iran; prevent the politicisation of international institutions; and take concrete action to halt warmongering and to bring an end to the impunity of those who violate the UN Charter."