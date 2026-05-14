403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India Urges Open Maritime Access at BRICS Gathering
(MENAFN) India on Thursday called for 'unimpeded' navigation through the Strait of Hormuz during the BRICS foreign affairs summit, held against the backdrop of the ongoing US-Israeli conflict with Iran, which is also a member of the bloc. New Delhi welcomed senior diplomats from the alliance of emerging economies, as foreign ministers and delegation leaders from BRICS nations and partner states convened for discussions. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was among the participants attending the event.
India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized that the deteriorating situation in the Middle East “merits” close attention. He noted that persistent hostilities, “risks to maritime traffic, and disruptions to energy infrastructure highlight the fragility of the situation.” His remarks underscored growing international concern over the consequences of instability in the region.
Addressing the gathering, Jaishankar stressed that “Safe and unimpeded maritime flows through international waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, remain vital for global economic well-being,” pointing to the strategic importance of these shipping routes for global trade and energy supplies.
Tensions across the region intensified after the United States and Israel carried out military strikes on Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran subsequently launched retaliatory actions targeting Israel and American allies in the Gulf region, while also moving to shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime corridor for international oil transport.
Although a ceasefire came into force on April 8 following mediation efforts by Pakistan, negotiations in Islamabad did not achieve a permanent settlement. The temporary truce was later prolonged by US President Donald Trump without specifying an expiration date.
India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized that the deteriorating situation in the Middle East “merits” close attention. He noted that persistent hostilities, “risks to maritime traffic, and disruptions to energy infrastructure highlight the fragility of the situation.” His remarks underscored growing international concern over the consequences of instability in the region.
Addressing the gathering, Jaishankar stressed that “Safe and unimpeded maritime flows through international waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, remain vital for global economic well-being,” pointing to the strategic importance of these shipping routes for global trade and energy supplies.
Tensions across the region intensified after the United States and Israel carried out military strikes on Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran subsequently launched retaliatory actions targeting Israel and American allies in the Gulf region, while also moving to shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime corridor for international oil transport.
Although a ceasefire came into force on April 8 following mediation efforts by Pakistan, negotiations in Islamabad did not achieve a permanent settlement. The temporary truce was later prolonged by US President Donald Trump without specifying an expiration date.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment