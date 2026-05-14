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Nearly 20,000 Sailors Stranded Near Hormuz, IMO Head Says
(MENAFN) The chief of the International Maritime Organization warned Wednesday that thousands of civilian sailors remain effectively imprisoned aboard ships in and around the Strait of Hormuz, declaring the prolonged standoff "unacceptable" and a mounting threat to global stability.
IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez, speaking at the opening of the 111th session of the Maritime Safety Committee in London, said conditions in the critical waterway remain "deeply concerning."
"A significant number of seafarers are now stranded on board vessels unable to operate normally or to leave the region, effectively confined for prolonged periods in a high-risk environment," Dominguez said.
The IMO chief painted a stark picture of sailors enduring "sustained security threats and severe psychological pressure," while warning that the widespread immobilization of commercial vessels across the Gulf poses cascading risks to international trade, energy supplies, and broader economic stability.
"The longer this situation persists, the greater the risk of a serious maritime incident," he added.
Dominguez insisted that the principle of freedom of navigation must be upheld and that seafarers and merchant vessels "must never become collateral victims of geopolitical tensions."
He revealed that he holds a mandate to help establish maritime corridors for the emergency evacuation of stranded sailors if circumstances demand it — a plan he described as firmly grounded in international law and IMO standards.
"This plan is firmly anchored in international law and IMO standards and is intended to be implemented by the relevant countries," he said, noting that efforts to make it operational are ongoing. "However, I must be absolutely clear: it is unacceptable that continued disagreements prevent the implementation of this plan, leaving seafarers blocked on board ships for months on end."
Workable solutions are within reach, Dominguez stressed — what remains absent is "the ability to reach agreement without further delay."
The crisis was triggered after vessel traffic through the strait ground to a near standstill following the outbreak of the US-Israel-Iran war, leaving close to 20,000 seafarers stranded in the region, according to earlier IMO figures.
Beyond the Hormuz crisis, Dominguez flagged a troubling resurgence of piracy and armed attacks on vessels off the Somali coast, calling the trend a matter of "growing concern."
The Maritime Safety Committee's 111th session, running from May 13 to 22, is set to examine proposed amendments to binding international instruments — including the SOLAS Convention — and advance efforts to finalize the world's first international Code for Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships.
IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez, speaking at the opening of the 111th session of the Maritime Safety Committee in London, said conditions in the critical waterway remain "deeply concerning."
"A significant number of seafarers are now stranded on board vessels unable to operate normally or to leave the region, effectively confined for prolonged periods in a high-risk environment," Dominguez said.
The IMO chief painted a stark picture of sailors enduring "sustained security threats and severe psychological pressure," while warning that the widespread immobilization of commercial vessels across the Gulf poses cascading risks to international trade, energy supplies, and broader economic stability.
"The longer this situation persists, the greater the risk of a serious maritime incident," he added.
Dominguez insisted that the principle of freedom of navigation must be upheld and that seafarers and merchant vessels "must never become collateral victims of geopolitical tensions."
He revealed that he holds a mandate to help establish maritime corridors for the emergency evacuation of stranded sailors if circumstances demand it — a plan he described as firmly grounded in international law and IMO standards.
"This plan is firmly anchored in international law and IMO standards and is intended to be implemented by the relevant countries," he said, noting that efforts to make it operational are ongoing. "However, I must be absolutely clear: it is unacceptable that continued disagreements prevent the implementation of this plan, leaving seafarers blocked on board ships for months on end."
Workable solutions are within reach, Dominguez stressed — what remains absent is "the ability to reach agreement without further delay."
The crisis was triggered after vessel traffic through the strait ground to a near standstill following the outbreak of the US-Israel-Iran war, leaving close to 20,000 seafarers stranded in the region, according to earlier IMO figures.
Beyond the Hormuz crisis, Dominguez flagged a troubling resurgence of piracy and armed attacks on vessels off the Somali coast, calling the trend a matter of "growing concern."
The Maritime Safety Committee's 111th session, running from May 13 to 22, is set to examine proposed amendments to binding international instruments — including the SOLAS Convention — and advance efforts to finalize the world's first international Code for Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships.
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