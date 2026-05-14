403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Erdogan Receives Ceremonial Welcome in Kazakhstan
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was received with a formal ceremony by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, as part of his official trip to the Central Asian nation.
Erdogan’s convoy moved through streets adorned with Turkish and Kazakh banners before reaching the Independence Palace, where Tokayev officially welcomed him.
After the welcoming ceremony, a military orchestra performed the national anthems of both nations, while Erdogan reviewed the honor guard.
Once the delegations were introduced, the two heads of state stood together for photographs before proceeding to private discussions.
Later in the day, Erdogan is anticipated to jointly lead the sixth session of the Türkiye-Kazakhstan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council alongside Tokayev.
The two presidents are furthermore expected to participate in a ceremony for the signing of bilateral accords and later conduct a joint press briefing.
Erdogan’s convoy moved through streets adorned with Turkish and Kazakh banners before reaching the Independence Palace, where Tokayev officially welcomed him.
After the welcoming ceremony, a military orchestra performed the national anthems of both nations, while Erdogan reviewed the honor guard.
Once the delegations were introduced, the two heads of state stood together for photographs before proceeding to private discussions.
Later in the day, Erdogan is anticipated to jointly lead the sixth session of the Türkiye-Kazakhstan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council alongside Tokayev.
The two presidents are furthermore expected to participate in a ceremony for the signing of bilateral accords and later conduct a joint press briefing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment