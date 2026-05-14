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Kevin Warsh Confirmed as Chair of Federal Reserve
(MENAFN) The US Senate voted Wednesday to confirm Kevin Warsh as chair of the Federal Reserve for a four-year term, installing President Donald Trump's hand-picked nominee at the head of the country's central bank amid intensifying debate over interest rate policy and the institution's independence.
The chamber approved Warsh's chairmanship by a 54-45 margin, formally elevating him to lead the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System — a confirmation that came just one day after the Senate separately approved his appointment as a member of the Board of Governors for a 14-year term.
Warsh will step into the role vacated by Jerome Powell, whose tenure as Fed chair concludes this week.
The path to Wednesday's vote was cleared last week when the Senate Banking Committee endorsed Warsh's nomination 13-11, along strict party lines, following a late reversal by Republican Senator Thom Tillis, who had previously threatened to derail the nomination in committee. Tillis had conditioned his support on the Justice Department shuttering its inquiry into Powell over alleged cost overruns tied to renovation work at the Federal Reserve's Washington, DC headquarters. The Justice Department subsequently closed the investigation and referred the matter to Federal Reserve Inspector General Michael Horowitz for review — a development that gave Tillis the grounds to back Warsh's advancement.
Warsh assumes the chairmanship at a moment of acute institutional pressure. The Trump administration has been vocal in its push for lower borrowing costs, sweeping tax cuts, and broad deregulation, placing the Fed's policy trajectory and its carefully guarded autonomy under intense scrutiny from financial markets and political observers alike. Fed policymakers are simultaneously navigating a complex set of macroeconomic variables — including inflation risks, shifting labor market dynamics, and the far-reaching economic fallout of the Iran war.
The chamber approved Warsh's chairmanship by a 54-45 margin, formally elevating him to lead the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System — a confirmation that came just one day after the Senate separately approved his appointment as a member of the Board of Governors for a 14-year term.
Warsh will step into the role vacated by Jerome Powell, whose tenure as Fed chair concludes this week.
The path to Wednesday's vote was cleared last week when the Senate Banking Committee endorsed Warsh's nomination 13-11, along strict party lines, following a late reversal by Republican Senator Thom Tillis, who had previously threatened to derail the nomination in committee. Tillis had conditioned his support on the Justice Department shuttering its inquiry into Powell over alleged cost overruns tied to renovation work at the Federal Reserve's Washington, DC headquarters. The Justice Department subsequently closed the investigation and referred the matter to Federal Reserve Inspector General Michael Horowitz for review — a development that gave Tillis the grounds to back Warsh's advancement.
Warsh assumes the chairmanship at a moment of acute institutional pressure. The Trump administration has been vocal in its push for lower borrowing costs, sweeping tax cuts, and broad deregulation, placing the Fed's policy trajectory and its carefully guarded autonomy under intense scrutiny from financial markets and political observers alike. Fed policymakers are simultaneously navigating a complex set of macroeconomic variables — including inflation risks, shifting labor market dynamics, and the far-reaching economic fallout of the Iran war.
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