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Pentagon Suspends Armored Brigade Deployment to Poland
(MENAFN) The Pentagon has abruptly canceled the scheduled deployment of an armored brigade to Poland, signaling a major step aligned with President Trump’s strategy to decrease the American military footprint across Europe, Wall Street Journal revealed on Thursday.
The move reportedly caught several military officials off guard.
The reversal occurred shortly after the Pentagon disclosed earlier this month that 5,000 American service members would be pulled out of Germany.
That declaration came in the wake of Trump’s frustration over German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s criticism of the White House’s management of the US war with Iran.
Trump stated that the troop reductions in Europe would extend beyond Germany, telling reporters that Washington is “cutting a lot further than 5,000” personnel and cautioning that military forces might also be removed from Italy and Spain.
According to the Pentagon, the wider aim is for European allies to assume more responsibility for conventional defense, enabling the United States to reduce its military involvement across the continent.
US officials explained that the canceled deployment involving the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team of the 1st Cavalry Division, a formation consisting of more than 4,000 troops, forms part of a broader restructuring of America’s military presence in Europe.
The move reportedly caught several military officials off guard.
The reversal occurred shortly after the Pentagon disclosed earlier this month that 5,000 American service members would be pulled out of Germany.
That declaration came in the wake of Trump’s frustration over German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s criticism of the White House’s management of the US war with Iran.
Trump stated that the troop reductions in Europe would extend beyond Germany, telling reporters that Washington is “cutting a lot further than 5,000” personnel and cautioning that military forces might also be removed from Italy and Spain.
According to the Pentagon, the wider aim is for European allies to assume more responsibility for conventional defense, enabling the United States to reduce its military involvement across the continent.
US officials explained that the canceled deployment involving the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team of the 1st Cavalry Division, a formation consisting of more than 4,000 troops, forms part of a broader restructuring of America’s military presence in Europe.
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