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Pakistan, Kuwait FMs Discuss Hormuz Crisis, Path to US-Iran Peace
(MENAFN) The foreign ministers of Pakistan and Kuwait held talks Wednesday on the Middle East conflict, with particular focus on the "wider" repercussions of the Strait of Hormuz closure on the global economy, according to an official readout issued by Islamabad.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, used a phone call to review Pakistan's ongoing mediation efforts aimed at fostering dialogue between Washington and Tehran to bring their war to a close, the Foreign Ministry statement said.
The conversation unfolded as US President Donald Trump embarked on a landmark visit to China, where discussions with President Xi Jinping are expected to encompass the protracted Middle East conflict alongside a broader slate of bilateral issues.
Both ministers addressed the mounting economic fallout stemming from the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz, voicing shared hope for a peaceful and enduring resolution to the crisis.
Dar underscored Islamabad's unwavering resolve, reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to pursuing "all efforts" for peace and stability across the region and beyond.
Jarrah, in turn, commended Pakistan's sustained diplomatic engagement, expressing appreciation for Islamabad's efforts to facilitate US-Iran dialogue and acknowledging the South Asian nation's "constructive" role in advancing regional peace and stability.
Pakistan had brokered a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran on April 8, paving the way for direct negotiations in Islamabad on April 11 and 12 attended by senior delegations from both warring parties. The talks, however, failed to yield a comprehensive agreement capable of ending the conflict.
Since the collapse of those negotiations, both sides have been engaged in a sustained back-and-forth exchange of proposals and counter-proposals, seeking the common ground necessary to convene a second round of direct talks — even as the ongoing conflict continues to batter global energy markets and disrupt daily life across the broader region.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, used a phone call to review Pakistan's ongoing mediation efforts aimed at fostering dialogue between Washington and Tehran to bring their war to a close, the Foreign Ministry statement said.
The conversation unfolded as US President Donald Trump embarked on a landmark visit to China, where discussions with President Xi Jinping are expected to encompass the protracted Middle East conflict alongside a broader slate of bilateral issues.
Both ministers addressed the mounting economic fallout stemming from the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz, voicing shared hope for a peaceful and enduring resolution to the crisis.
Dar underscored Islamabad's unwavering resolve, reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to pursuing "all efforts" for peace and stability across the region and beyond.
Jarrah, in turn, commended Pakistan's sustained diplomatic engagement, expressing appreciation for Islamabad's efforts to facilitate US-Iran dialogue and acknowledging the South Asian nation's "constructive" role in advancing regional peace and stability.
Pakistan had brokered a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran on April 8, paving the way for direct negotiations in Islamabad on April 11 and 12 attended by senior delegations from both warring parties. The talks, however, failed to yield a comprehensive agreement capable of ending the conflict.
Since the collapse of those negotiations, both sides have been engaged in a sustained back-and-forth exchange of proposals and counter-proposals, seeking the common ground necessary to convene a second round of direct talks — even as the ongoing conflict continues to batter global energy markets and disrupt daily life across the broader region.
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