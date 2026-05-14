Dubai's RTA Expands AI Use, Smart Monitoring Systems For Round-The-Clock Service

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is expanding the use of artificial intelligence and smart monitoring systems to strengthen digital operations and improve the reliability of transport-related services across the emirate.

The move is part of Dubai's broader push to reinforce its position as one of the world's smartest cities through advanced technology and digital infrastructure.

The update was shared during a visit by Mattar Al Tayer to the Technology Operation Control Centre (TOCC), an integrated hub that manages and monitors RTA's technical services and systems around the clock.

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According to RTA, the centre is designed to ensure business continuity and enhance operational efficiency through continuous monitoring of systems and digital infrastructure using a unified operating framework.

Al Tayer said digital transformation has evolved into“an integrated ecosystem driven by intelligent data analysis, proactive anticipation of operational challenges, and improved response and decision-making efficiency.”

He added that RTA continues to develop advanced technology infrastructure that supports Dubai's direction towards becoming a smart and sustainable city that uses modern technologies and artificial intelligence to manage services and infrastructure.

During the visit, Al Tayer reviewed the centre's operations, including systems used to monitor technical services 24/7 and smart solutions that manage digital infrastructure, applications and databases.

The authority said the systems are aligned with high standards of readiness, cybersecurity and operational efficiency to ensure uninterrupted operations across RTA sectors and services.

The centre includes several specialised units such as the IT Support Centre, which provides technical support around the clock, and the Operations Monitoring Centre, which proactively monitors system performance and identifies faults and operational challenges at an early stage.

RTA said specialised technical teams also oversee the operation and integration of systems to maintain continuous readiness of the technology infrastructure.

According to the authority, the centre currently supports and monitors more than 200 server-hosting units across data centres and handles over 500 support requests daily through a 24/7 operational framework.

Officials said the setup helps improve operational performance, enhance the reliability of digital systems and strengthen business continuity across RTA services.

RTA also said the facility recently underwent comprehensive upgrades to modernise its operating environment and improve the efficiency of its technical infrastructure in line with international best practices.

These upgrades helped the centre achieve the international Tier III classification, a globally recognised standard that measures data centre readiness, reliability and service continuity.

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