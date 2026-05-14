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India, Russia Foreign Ministers Convene in New Delhi
(MENAFN) The foreign ministers of India and Russia convened Wednesday on the sidelines of an upcoming BRICS foreign ministers gathering set to open in New Delhi on Thursday.
External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar took to X, the US social media platform, to describe a "productive" exchange with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, covering a wide spectrum of bilateral and global concerns.
"Our conversation touched upon several aspects of the India Russia special and privileged Strategic Partnership, including trade and investment, energy & connectivity, science and technology, as well as facilitating mobility of skills and talent," Jaishankar wrote, adding that "other global and multilateral issues of mutual interest were also discussed."
The bilateral meeting serves as a precursor to the BRICS foreign ministers' summit, which New Delhi is hosting Thursday and Friday under the chairmanship of Jaishankar himself.
Adding to the diplomatic momentum, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi touched down in New Delhi late Wednesday to join the gathering — a notable arrival given Tehran's central role in the region's ongoing instability.
The summit convenes at a particularly charged geopolitical moment, with US President Donald Trump currently in Beijing for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping against the backdrop of the Middle East war and a fragile ceasefire that has done little to dissipate broader regional tensions.
BRICS traces its origins to 2009, when Brazil, Russia, India, and China founded the bloc, with South Africa acceding the following year. Subsequent expansion rounds brought in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran, bringing full membership to 11 nations, complemented by 10 strategic partner countries.
External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar took to X, the US social media platform, to describe a "productive" exchange with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, covering a wide spectrum of bilateral and global concerns.
"Our conversation touched upon several aspects of the India Russia special and privileged Strategic Partnership, including trade and investment, energy & connectivity, science and technology, as well as facilitating mobility of skills and talent," Jaishankar wrote, adding that "other global and multilateral issues of mutual interest were also discussed."
The bilateral meeting serves as a precursor to the BRICS foreign ministers' summit, which New Delhi is hosting Thursday and Friday under the chairmanship of Jaishankar himself.
Adding to the diplomatic momentum, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi touched down in New Delhi late Wednesday to join the gathering — a notable arrival given Tehran's central role in the region's ongoing instability.
The summit convenes at a particularly charged geopolitical moment, with US President Donald Trump currently in Beijing for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping against the backdrop of the Middle East war and a fragile ceasefire that has done little to dissipate broader regional tensions.
BRICS traces its origins to 2009, when Brazil, Russia, India, and China founded the bloc, with South Africa acceding the following year. Subsequent expansion rounds brought in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran, bringing full membership to 11 nations, complemented by 10 strategic partner countries.
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