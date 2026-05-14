Not Cash, But Gold: Eid Gifting In UAE Get A Glittery Upgrade

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Khulood, a UAE resident, has been giving gold as Eidiya for several years, seeing it as a more meaningful and lasting gift.

She added that she usually sets aside a specific budget for Eid each year, depending on the number of recipients, describing the practice as both a personal tradition and a way to make the occasion feel more special.

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“I prefer giving gold because it holds value over time and becomes something memorable rather than something that gets spent quickly.”

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In a season where envelopes usually carry crisp banknotes and polite smiles, one UAE bank decided to swap paper for something a little more permanent – and a lot shinier.

Dubai's largest bank Emirates NBD has unveiled Gold Eid Box to offer a modern take on traditional Eid gifting with 10 individually packaged one-gram gold bars designed for sharing during the festive season, offering a unique way to celebrate and share gifts with loved ones.

The box contains 10 individually packaged 1-gram gold bars, monetary gifts traditionally handed out during Eid, especially to children.

According to the bank, each gold bar is packaged and presented in a box, making it suitable for both personal gifting and corporate use.

The launch of Gold Eid Box also reflects a broader trend in the UAE banking sector, where institutions are increasingly focusing on lifestyle-oriented products that go beyond traditional financial services. By tapping into cultural moments such as Eid, banks are finding new ways to engage with customers on a more personal level.

The UAE residents are preparing for one of the longest breaks of the year. Eid Al Adha 2026 is expected to fall either on Wednesday, May 27, or Thursday, May 28, depending on the sighting.

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