Iran Calls Upon BRICS Members To Challenge 'International Law Violations'

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with thenow in effect.]

Iran on Thursday called on BRICS member states to condemn what it says are violations of international law by the United States and Israel, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a statement on his Telegram account.

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He also called on the BRICS nations to prevent the politicization of international institutions. "The West's false sense of superiority and immunity must be shattered by all of us."

BRICS nations include Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia. Their foreign ministers met in New Delhi on Thursday, where India warned of "considerable flux" with conflict driving economic uncertainty and energy insecurity.

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"We meet at a time of considerable flux in international relations," India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said, in his opening speech, before closed meetings began.

"Ongoing conflicts, economic uncertainties, and challenges in trade, technology, and climate are shaping the global landscape," Jaishankar added.

"There is a growing expectation, particularly from emerging markets and developing countries, that BRICS will play a constructive and stabilising role."

Disruptions around Gulf shipping routes and the Strait of Hormuz continue to drive volatility in oil and gas markets, increasing pressure on energy-importing economies, including India.

The conflict involving Iran has added strain to India's economy, heavily reliant on Middle Eastern energy supplies and fertiliser imports, and has cast uncertainty over New Delhi's growth outlook.

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