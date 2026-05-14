Moci Participates In Geoeconomic Summit 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) participated in the Geoeconomic Summit 2026, held yesterday, in Tokyo, Japan, with the participation of a distinguished group of international officials and experts specializing in international economics and geoeconomics.

The Ministry was represented at the summit by H E Saleh Abdullah Al Mana, Assistant Undersecretary for Commercial Affairs, who participated in a panel discussion titled:“Asia and the Global Order: Navigating a New Era of Energy and Supply Chains.”

The session discussed key transformations shaping the global economy, the future of supply chains, opportunities to strengthen trade and investment cooperation among countries, and the importance of building sustainable economic partnerships that support economic growth and prosperity.

During his participation, the Assistant Undersecretary for Commercial Affairs emphasized the importance of strengthening long-term economic and trade partnerships, supporting the business and investment environment, and expanding areas of international cooperation in a manner that contributes to achieving sustainable economic growth.

He also highlighted the State of Qatar's commitment to strengthening economic and trade cooperation with its international partners and supporting initiatives aimed at advancing trade, investment, and supply chains, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals.

The summit brought together a number of international figures and experts specializing in economics and international trade. Its sessions addressed several issues related to geoeconomics and the rapid transformations taking place in the global economy.