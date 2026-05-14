US R.R. Bowker's Publishers, Distributors & Wholesalers 4 Volume Set 2027

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The main market opportunities lie in connecting with active U.S. publishers, distributors, wholesalers, and related businesses through R.R. Bowker's established reference guide, facilitating networking, partnerships, and expansion in the publishing and distribution sectors.

Dublin, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "R.R. Bowker's Publishers, Distributors & Wholesalers in the US - 4 Volume Set, 2027" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Publishers, Distributors & Wholesalers of the United States is the go-to source for listings of active U.S. publishers, distributors, wholesalers, video producers' manufacturers, audio producers, museums with publishing programs, and other related businesses. For 47 years, R.R. Bowker's Publishers, Distributors & Wholesalers of the United States has served as a top-shelf, comprehensive reference guide.

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Source: Grey House Publishing Inc

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