COSRX / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

COSRX Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen Claims No.1 Spot on Amazon Germany After UK Triumph, Leading K-Beauty Momentum Across Europe

14.05.2026 / 09:15 CET/CEST

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The Secret Behind the Hype: Why COSRX is Redefining Suncare on Amazon Germany BERLIN, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX, a science-backed K-beauty brand known for skin-friendly formulas, announced today that its Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ has reached No.1 in Amazon Germany's Face Sunscreens category as of May 8, 2026, after maintaining the No.1 spot on Amazon UK for four consecutive weeks since April 2026. Together, these milestones strengthen COSRX's position in Europe's daily SPF market and highlight the growing momentum of K-beauty suncare across key European markets.



The Evolution of K-Suncare: From Protection to "Invisible Comfort" The rise of COSRX Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen to the top of Amazon's rankings is not an isolated success; it represents the pinnacle of a multi-stage evolution in K-beauty suncare technology. 1) From Functional Barriers to Chemical Innovation (1st & 2nd Generation)

In its early stages, suncare was a functional necessity dominated by thick, physical (mineral) blockers that often left a heavy white cast and a suffocating feeling on the skin. This era eventually gave way to a second generation of innovation, where advanced formulation technologies led to the mainstream success of chemical (organic) filters. These offered smoother, lotion-like textures without the white cast and introduced diverse formats-such as sticks and sprays-that made SPF application more convenient for everyday life. 2) The 3rd Generation: Dissolving the Boundary Between SPF and Skincare

Today, K-beauty has fundamentally redefined suncare as an extension of the hydration routine. This "Third Generation" shift moved away from heavy barriers toward serum-like and essence-like textures that absorb instantly without stickiness. By infusing high-performance SPF 50 PA++++ protection with skincare-first ingredients like rice, probiotics, and cica, K-suncare transformed into "nourishing treatments that also protect." Beyond the Standard: COSRX's Perfection of the "Sun Serum" Category While the Third Generation established the "sun cream as moisturizer" trend, this evolution has naturally culminated in the birth of an entirely new category: the "Sun Serum." As consumers increasingly sought formulas that transcend the traditional cream texture, COSRX Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen emerged as the definitive realization of this new category. It targets the modern consumer's desire for a "Zero-Sensation" experience by perfecting a weightless serum-like formula that feels virtually absent on the skin. By ensuring no-eye-sting comfort and a residue-free finish, COSRX has redefined what it means to be truly invisible: a high-performance shield that protects perfectly while remaining completely unfelt. In doing so, COSRX has not only fulfilled the promise of the sun serum category but has also set a new global standard for effortless daily protection. Skin Longevity: High Protection with Comfortable Daily Wear As the European summer approaches, SPF is evolving into a core pillar of the "Skin Longevity" conversation-shifting from seasonal protection to a fundamental daily habit for long-term skin health. COSRX Ultra-Light Invisible Sunscreen meets this demand by blending high SPF50 PA++++ protection with a skincare-first formula. Infused with Aloe Vera Leaf Water and Witch Hazel, it delivers a fresh burst of hydration and comforts sun-exposed skin, making it an ideal staple for those seeking both immediate protection and lasting skin wellness. Data-Driven Success & Verified Trust The product's dominant position as a No.1 bestseller on Amazon Germany and UK is built on a foundation of verified consumer trust and rigorous compliance:

Exceptional Consumer Feedback: 1,489 customer reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon Germany, reflecting strong consumer satisfaction.

Verified for Sensitive Skin: Listed as fungal acne-safe by SkinSort, the formula offers a relevant option for consumers concerned about congestion-prone skin. EU Regulatory Compliance: As a CPNP-certified product, it meets the stringent safety and notification requirements of the European Union, reinforcing its credibility across the entire region. A New Staple in European Routines The brand's holistic "Invisible" routine also includes the Airy-Light Invisible Sun Stick SPF50+ PA++++, a portable stick formatted sunscreen designed for convenient reapplication over makeup and on commonly exposed areas. This supports the dermatologist-recommended habit of reapplying protection every two hours, helping maintain consistent UV protection throughout the day. Together, the sunscreen and sun stick create a complete K-beauty SPF routine, supporting both morning application and on-the-go reapplication. Experience the Germany's No. 1 sunscreen choice and explore the full COSRX range at the Official Amazon DE COSRX store. COSRX is also on Instagram + TikTok.



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