Tips Music Clarifies On Puja Entertainment Case, Claims Lawful Rights

Following the court's decision to grant interim protection to Puja Entertainment in its case against Tips Music over the alleged unauthorised use of Bollywood intellectual property rights, the music label has now released an official clarification on the matter. Tips Music, on Thursday, shared a detailed statement on Instagram responding to the legal dispute linked to the music rights of several Bollywood films.

Tips Music Claims Lawful Ownership

In its statement, the company said that the formal copies of the court order are still awaited. The music label also added that it is the "lawful owner" of the music rights in question and claimed that these rights have been used "openly" and "legitimately" for nearly three decades. "While formal copies of the order are awaited, Tips clarifies that it is the lawful owner of the music rights in question, supported by valid and binding agreements between the parties. Tips has openly and legitimately exploited these rights for nearly three decades in full compliance with applicable laws."

Allegations 'Malicious and Misconceived'

The company also strongly denied the claims made by Puja Entertainment. In the statement, Tips Music called the allegations "malicious" and "misconceived" while saying that it remains confident about defending its rights in court. "The claims made by PEIL are strongly disputed and appear to be malicious, misconceived, and intended to tarnish the reputation and goodwill of Tips. Tips remains fully confident in defending its rights before the appropriate courts and shall take all necessary legal steps to protect its interest and ownership of rights." View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIPS (@tips)

Films at the Center of the Dispute

The legal matter is connected to films including 'Coolie No. 1', 'Hero No. 1', 'Biwi No. 1', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', 'Tera Jadoo Chal Gayaa' and 'Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai'. The matter also directly concerns the proposed release and exploitation of the film: 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.'

The matter is currently under legal consideration and further court proceedings are awaited. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)