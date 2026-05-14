Sustainable Packaging Key To India's Export Growth: Jitin Prasada

India's packaging industry must focus on sustainable and world-class packaging to support the country's growing manufacturing and export ambitions, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said on Thursday while addressing the Diamond Jubilee Year inauguration ceremony of the Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP).

Speaking at the event themed "Six Decades of Innovation: Packaging - A Sustainable Future for Viksit Bharat," Prasada said packaging would play a major role in supporting India's manufacturing growth and export ambitions amid expanding global trade opportunities. "The biggest factor that will happen with regard to free trade agreements is our manufacturing that has to grow," Prasada said. He added, "We have to make in India and make for the world. We have to package in India and package it for the world."

He said Indian consumers have become increasingly quality-conscious and aspirational, creating opportunities for both domestic manufacturers and exporters. "The people of India will not accept any low-quality product," he said, adding that the era where only export markets received the best-quality goods was over.

Embrace Sustainable Packaging, Says Minister

Prasada also stressed the need for the packaging industry to adopt green and sustainable practices. "It's going green, biodegradable, recycling, sustainable packaging that has become and come of age, so don't treat it as if it's a compliance burden. It should be your topmost priority to ensure that you have sustainable packaging," he said.

Technology and Trade: Twin Engines of Growth

The minister also emphasised the technology and trade and said that they were the "twin engines" driving India's growth story, and noted that artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced technologies would shape the future of the packaging sector. "The sooner we equip ourselves to the evolving technological challenges and which way the world is moving and evolving at such a fast pace... we have to ensure that you use technology and further the cause of cutting-edge packaging," he said.

Referring to India's ongoing free trade agreement negotiations and recent trade deals, Prasada said India is increasingly being seen as a major global market and manufacturing destination. "The developed world is looking towards India as the biggest market and the biggest prospects," he said.

Ease of Doing Business a Priority

He also highlighted the government's efforts to improve the ease of doing business through reduced compliances and decriminalisation of outdated provisions. "We want to roll out the red carpet for our investors, not red tape," the minister said while referring to the Jan Vishwas Bill that was "brought in by this government, which has reduced compliances."

The Indian Institute of Packaging is celebrating its Foundation Day as part of its Diamond Jubilee Year celebrations, marking 60 years of the institute.

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