BJP Slams Karnataka Govt Over Uniform Order, Alleges Discord Attempt

BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginkai on Thursday criticised the Karnataka government over the withdrawal of the 2022 uniform order, saying that it is unnecessarily attempting to create discord between minority and majority communities within schools and colleges. "This is a decision by the State Government, and let me tell you, this is a grave error that has occurred solely due to the Congress party. No one asked for it. They are unnecessarily trying to create problems within schools and colleges. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly condemns this move. Back in 2022, when the BJP was in power, the courts had already upheld the stance that the dress code must be strictly implemented," he said.

Speaking to ANI, Tenginkai questioned the intention of the State government behind the decision. "If you attempt to sow discord between minority and majority communities among students, what exactly do you intend to do in the days to come? There is a limit to such madness, and these people seem intent on crossing it," he added.

BJP Accuses Govt of 'Vote Bank Politics'

Earlier today, Andhra Pradesh BJP spokesperson Shaik Baji took a swipe at the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, saying that he is trying to create division for "vote bank politics" after the Karnataka government announced the withdrawal of the 2022 uniform order, allowing hijabs and sacred threads and other items of religious nature in schools. "Karnataka withdraws 2022 uniform order, allows hijab, sacred threads in schools. Under the new order, students in government, aided, and private educational institutions, including pre-university colleges, can wear items such as the hijab, sacred thread (janivara), rudraksha, shivadhara, and sharavastra along with the prescribed uniform," he said.

"Siddaramaiah has once again fuelled division for vote bank politics. Children will be divided into 'batches', this one is Muslim, this one is Hindu. Schools should be meant only for education," he added.

Opposition Disappointed Over Division Concerns

Meanwhile, hijabs, sacred threads, rudraksha, shivadhara, and sharavastra are now allowed in the educational institutions along with the prescribed uniform in the State. The decision drew disappointment from the opposition over concerns of division based on religion and faith-related wearables. (ANI)

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