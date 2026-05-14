Karnataka Drug Bust: Final-Year BCA Student Arrested In Mulki With Hydro Weed Ganja Worth ₹35 Lakh

In a major drug bust, police arrested a final-year college student in Mulki for allegedly possessing hydro weed ganja worth nearly ₹35 lakh. The arrest was made during a joint operation conducted by the Panambur ACP's team and the Mulki police on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Suhana (21), was intercepted on Mulki Railway Station Road while she was allegedly on her way to sell the contraband. Police said the operation was carried out based on credible information regarding illegal drug trafficking in the area.

Suhana is the daughter of late Mohammed Ghouse from Hulidevarabana in Sagara taluk of Shivamogga district. She is currently pursuing her final-year BCA degree at a college in Kundapur.

Police seized around 1 kg and 42 grams of hydro ganja, estimated to be worth ₹35 lakh, from her possession. Her mobile phone and other materials allegedly used in the crime were also confiscated.

During preliminary interrogation, police reportedly learned that Suhana had sourced the drugs from Chennai and intended to sell them illegally in Mangaluru to make quick money. Further investigation is under way.

Two Arrested in KGF for Selling Ganja; Drugs Worth ₹1.25 Lakh Seized

In a separate incident, police arrested two men for allegedly selling ganja illegally and seized around 2.5 kg of the substance, valued at approximately ₹1.25 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Suresh Kumar and N. Bin Nanjundaswamy, both residents of Bengaluru. Acting on a credible tip-off, Sub-Inspector Mahesh Mali and his team from the Robertsonpet police station conducted a raid near Vinayaka College and apprehended the duo.

Police seized the ganja and initiated further investigation into the case.

Man Arrested for Allegedly Peddling Ganja in Belagavi

Kakati police arrested a man for allegedly selling ganja in the city and seized drugs worth around ₹3.5 lakh from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Sayyednisar Isak (40), a native of Maharashtra. Police said he was caught red-handed while allegedly selling ganja at a public place along the national highway.

Officials confiscated 6.145 kg of ganja along with a mobile phone allegedly used in the crime. A case has been registered, and further investigation is in progress.