Tiny Underwater Genius? Pet Axolotl Wins Tic-Tac-Toe Match, Internet Melts Over Adorable Video (WATCH)

An American woman has left the internet completely smitten after sharing a hilariously adorable video of herself playing an unexpectedly intense game of tic-tac-toe with her pet axolotl - and social media users cannot stop talking about it.

The viral clip, shared on the Instagram page Sara's Turtle Town, captured the wholesome showdown as the woman transformed her pet's aquarium into an unlikely tic-tac-toe arena.

In the video, the woman carefully drew a tic-tac-toe grid directly onto the aquarium glass while the curious axolotl slowly drifted closer, almost as if it understood the challenge ahead. She made the first move by placing an X inside one of the squares.

Moments later, the tiny aquatic creature appeared to respond by nudging its head toward another section of the board, seemingly signalling exactly where it wanted the O to go.

The unusual duo continued the game turn by turn, with the woman faithfully following her pet's“instructions” as the axolotl repeatedly pointed its tiny face toward different quadrants of the grid.

After a surprisingly tense and ridiculously cute round, the axolotl managed to line up its marks perfectly and defeat its human opponent, emerging as the unlikely champion of the aquarium showdown.

Adding to the fun, the creator hilariously captioned the post:“Absolute chaos. All the time.”

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A post shared by Sara's Turtle Town (@saras)

The wholesome clip quickly exploded online, flooding comment sections with jokes, disbelief and endless admiration for the tiny underwater strategist.

Some viewers jokingly argued that the pet should not be allowed to win so easily, with many humorously insisting the“little homie has to learn” that victories should be earned.

Meanwhile, countless users were left both amused and baffled, questioning how the creator even discovered that her pet could apparently participate in tic-tac-toe in the first place.