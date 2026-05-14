Smartsun Energy Named 'Solar Brand of the Year' by Corporate LiveWire Ahead of Dubai Excellence Awards

Dominik Stężycki - Smartsun Energy Named 'Solar Brand of the Year' by Corporate LiveWire Ahead of Dubai Excellence Awards

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Smartsun Energy, a leading European renewable energy firm specializing in high-performance photovoltaic (PV) modules and storage systems, has been officially recognized as the Solar Brand of the Year by the Corporate LiveWire Global Awards. The prestigious accolade will be formally presented during a high-profile ceremony in Dubai this September.The award highlights Smartsun Energy's strategic evolution from a regional distributor to an independent, quality-driven OEM brand that operates across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. This recognition comes at a time of significant fiscal and operational growth for the company, which saw a substantial EBITDA increase between 2023 and 2025.From High-Stakes Logistics to Energy Leadership, founded by Dominik Stężycki, Smartsun Energy is built on a foundation of operational discipline. Before entering the renewable sector, Stężycki managed large-scale international logistics for global events including UEFA EURO 2012, Red Bull X-Fighters, and the Warsaw Orange Festival. These projects involved coordinating over 1,500 personnel and negotiating with global corporations such as PepsiCo, Nestlé, and Mastercard.“Execution matters more than promises,” says Dominik Stężycki, CEO of Smartsun Energy.“We have applied that same mindset to photovoltaics. In an industry often clouded by 'paper specifications,' we focus exclusively on real-world performance-durability, low degradation, and long-term stability”.The Standard for Bankable EnergySmartsun Energy has distinguished itself in a price-sensitive market by prioritizing "bankability"-the predictability and risk control essential for institutional investors. The company's portfolio features advanced TOPCon and HJT technologies with power outputs exceeding 700 Wp and industry-leading warranties of up to 35 years.With a global structure including operations in the UAE, Poland, Spain, Hong Kong, and the UK, Smartsun Energy is uniquely positioned to connect international capital with scalable renewable energy projects.“Energy independence is no longer a trend; it is a strategic necessity,” Stężycki adds.“This award validates our commitment to delivering energy solutions that perform in real conditions, providing investment security in a volatile global market”.About Smartsun EnergySmartsun Energy is a European renewable energy company specializing in high-efficiency photovoltaic modules and energy storage systems for B2B and utility-scale applications. Focused on reliability and investment security, the company delivers long-lifecycle energy solutions across global supply chains.

Dominik Stężycki

Smartsun Energy

+34 622 660 760

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Smartsun Energy Named 'Solar Brand of the Year' by Corporate LiveWire Ahead of Dubai Excellence Awards News Provided By Alfredo Public Relations Management May 13, 2026, 16:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Technology



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