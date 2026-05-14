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US Reports Vessel Diversions Under Iran Maritime Blockade
(MENAFN) The US military stated on Wednesday that 67 commercial vessels attempting to enter or leave Iranian ports have been redirected as part of a naval enforcement operation targeting maritime traffic linked to Iran.
United States Central Command said in a post on the social media platform X that the operation began four weeks ago as part of a blockade enforcement effort.
According to the statement, American forces also allowed 15 humanitarian aid shipments to proceed while disabling four vessels to ensure compliance with the restrictions.
CENTCOM added that earlier this week its forces communicated with two commercial ships via radio and fired warning shots from small arms after the vessels initially attempted to proceed, causing both to turn back, which it described as evidence that enforcement measures remain active.
Tensions in the region have remained high following strikes carried out by the United States and Israel against Iran on February 28, which triggered retaliatory actions and heightened maritime restrictions across the Gulf, including disruptions affecting access to the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire later took effect on April 8 following mediation efforts involving Pakistan, although subsequent negotiations held in Islamabad did not produce a lasting agreement. US President Donald Trump later stated that the truce would remain in place indefinitely despite ongoing regional tensions.
United States Central Command said in a post on the social media platform X that the operation began four weeks ago as part of a blockade enforcement effort.
According to the statement, American forces also allowed 15 humanitarian aid shipments to proceed while disabling four vessels to ensure compliance with the restrictions.
CENTCOM added that earlier this week its forces communicated with two commercial ships via radio and fired warning shots from small arms after the vessels initially attempted to proceed, causing both to turn back, which it described as evidence that enforcement measures remain active.
Tensions in the region have remained high following strikes carried out by the United States and Israel against Iran on February 28, which triggered retaliatory actions and heightened maritime restrictions across the Gulf, including disruptions affecting access to the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire later took effect on April 8 following mediation efforts involving Pakistan, although subsequent negotiations held in Islamabad did not produce a lasting agreement. US President Donald Trump later stated that the truce would remain in place indefinitely despite ongoing regional tensions.
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