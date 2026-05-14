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France Seeks Seven-Year Jail Term for Sarkozy in Libya Case
(MENAFN) French prosecutors have called for a seven-year prison term for former president Nicolas Sarkozy in an appeal trial linked to allegations surrounding Libyan funding of his presidential campaign, according to reports.
The prosecution also requested a €300,000 ($350,000) fine and a five-year ban from holding public office, as reported by French broadcaster.
The appeal proceedings, which began in mid-March, follow a previous ruling in which Sarkozy was sentenced last year to five years in prison for criminal association in connection with the same case.
Earlier, prosecutors had sought convictions on charges including criminal association, corruption, and illegal campaign financing tied to the alleged Libyan funding network.
A final decision in the appeal is expected on November 30.
In a related legal history, Sarkozy was previously sentenced in February 2024 by a Paris court to one year in prison—part of it under electronic monitoring—for illegal financing of his 2012 presidential campaign. That ruling was later upheld after France’s Court of Cassation rejected his final appeal in November, making it legally binding.
The prosecution also requested a €300,000 ($350,000) fine and a five-year ban from holding public office, as reported by French broadcaster.
The appeal proceedings, which began in mid-March, follow a previous ruling in which Sarkozy was sentenced last year to five years in prison for criminal association in connection with the same case.
Earlier, prosecutors had sought convictions on charges including criminal association, corruption, and illegal campaign financing tied to the alleged Libyan funding network.
A final decision in the appeal is expected on November 30.
In a related legal history, Sarkozy was previously sentenced in February 2024 by a Paris court to one year in prison—part of it under electronic monitoring—for illegal financing of his 2012 presidential campaign. That ruling was later upheld after France’s Court of Cassation rejected his final appeal in November, making it legally binding.
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