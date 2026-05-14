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Shadow Fleet Contracts Slightly in April as Oil Flows Stay High
(MENAFN) Global activity involving so-called “shadow fleet” vessels declined slightly in April, marking the first contraction since December 2025, although overall oil movement through such ships remained high, according to ship tracking data from MarineTraffic.
The analysis showed that the fleet recorded 24 new vessel additions and 37 removals during the month, reducing the total number of ships from 2,806 in March to 2,793 in April. This represents a modest 0.46% decrease, with removals exceeding additions for the first time since October 2025.
MarineTraffic noted that the decline does not indicate a structural reduction in the fleet, but rather reflects ongoing turnover, where changes in vessel designation, ownership clarification, or commercial withdrawal temporarily affect totals before new ships are added.
Despite the slight contraction, oil cargo flows through these vessels remained substantial, reaching approximately 258 million barrels in April—consistent with levels observed since the start of the year.
Russia remained the largest source of crude transported via the shadow fleet, accounting for 67 million barrels during the month, or roughly 26% of total origin flows.
The analysis showed that the fleet recorded 24 new vessel additions and 37 removals during the month, reducing the total number of ships from 2,806 in March to 2,793 in April. This represents a modest 0.46% decrease, with removals exceeding additions for the first time since October 2025.
MarineTraffic noted that the decline does not indicate a structural reduction in the fleet, but rather reflects ongoing turnover, where changes in vessel designation, ownership clarification, or commercial withdrawal temporarily affect totals before new ships are added.
Despite the slight contraction, oil cargo flows through these vessels remained substantial, reaching approximately 258 million barrels in April—consistent with levels observed since the start of the year.
Russia remained the largest source of crude transported via the shadow fleet, accounting for 67 million barrels during the month, or roughly 26% of total origin flows.
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