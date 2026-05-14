Boomi Announces Intent To Acquire Lunar.Dev To Deliver Governed Agent Connectivity Across The Enterprise

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Boomi, the data activation company for AI, today announced it has signed a letter of intent to acquire Lunar, an innovator in AI and MCP gateway. The proposed acquisition is expected to enrich the Boomi Enterprise Platform and Boomi Connect with advanced capabilities to govern and scale AI usage across enterprise systems.

As organizations move from AI experimentation to production, controlling how agents and AI applications interact with LLMs at scale has become critical. Lunar addresses this need with an AI gateway that delivers granular, policy-driven control over AI interactions, with the visibility, security, and performance required for enterprise environments. These capabilities enable organizations to move from pilot to production with confidence, ensuring AI operates reliably, securely, and within defined guardrails.

“At Boomi, we see a clear shift from AI experimentation to real-world deployment,” said Steve Lucas, Chairman and CEO of Boomi.“Our intent to acquire Lunar is focused on one priority: giving customers control over every interaction between AI, data, and applications. That's essential to building trust and scaling AI with confidence.”

Strengthening AI Governance and Control

With Lunar, Boomi will introduce a centralized and decentralized control layer for managing AI interactions across the enterprise. This enables organizations to:

Enforce fine-grained policy and governance across every AI interaction Secure and precisely control AI access to enterprise data and systems Achieve full observability into AI activity, including prompts, responses, and downstream actions Operate AI at scale with high-performance routing and execution Deploy with flexibility, including full tenant control across on-premises, private cloud, and sovereign environments

Expanding Boomi Connect with Governed Agent Connectivity

Lunar is expected to become a key component of Boomi Connect, extending Boomi's ability to enable secure, governed connectivity between AI tools (e.g. Claude, Copilot, Gemini) and enterprise applications through 1000+ managed, MCP-enabled tools. With Lunar, Boomi will add a MCP gateway that additionally provides:

Cost management and observability Scalable AI connectivity across hybrid and multi-cloud environments

Together with the Boomi MCP Registry, organizations can discover, govern, and manage AI services through a centralized catalog across Boomi and third-party environments.

These capabilities establish Boomi Connect as a unified foundation for governed agent connectivity, enabling organizations to scale AI securely across the enterprise.

Supporting the Next Phase of Agentic AI

This move reflects Boomi's vision for the agentic enterprise: moving beyond fragmented tools toward a unified platform for connectivity, automation, and governance.

“This is about helping customers turn AI into a trusted, operational capability,” Lucas added.“With governance embedded at every layer, organizations can move faster while staying in control.”

Boomi World

Join the Boomi World keynotes live in Chicago on LinkedIn to hear the latest from Boomi executives, customers, and partners:

#BoomiWorld 2026 Day 1 - Wednesday, May 13, 9 a.m. Central #BoomiWorld 2026 Live: Day 2 - Thursday, May 14, 9 a.m. Central

Learn more about Boomi World

Learn more about Boomi World See all of Boomi's announcements this week in the Boomi Newsroom Follow official event hashtag #BoomiWorld for event coverage on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram

About Boomi

Boomi, the data activation company for AI, powers the agentic enterprise by bringing data to life across the business. The Boomi Enterprise Platform is the active data foundation that delivers essential agentic infrastructure to drive agentic transformation. By unifying agent design and governance, API and MCP management, integration and automation, and data management into a single platform, Boomi enables organizations to harness the power of AI with secure, scalable connectivity. Trusted by over 30,000 customers and supported by a network of 800+ partners, Boomi helps organizations of all sizes achieve agility, efficiency, and innovation at scale. Discover more at boomi.

© 2026 Boomi, LP. Boomi, the 'B' logo, and Boomiverse are trademarks of Boomi, LP or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink