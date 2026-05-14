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EU Lawmakers Allege Crimes Against Humanity Over Palestinian Detainee Abuse
(MENAFN) Italian members of the European Parliament, along with human rights advocates, have accused Israel of committing what they describe as “crimes against humanity” in connection with reported abuse of Palestinian detainees, according to statements linked to recent investigative reporting.
Danilo Della Valle, who sits with the Left group in the European Parliament, said the alleged abuse in Israeli detention facilities reflects a broader pattern rather than isolated incidents.
He stated: “The systematic violence inflicted on Palestinians in Israeli detention centers constitutes crimes against humanity,” adding that the reported findings demonstrate that the issue goes beyond individual misconduct.
Della Valle further referenced an investigation attributed to journalist Nicholas Kristof, published in a major U.S. newspaper, saying it provided detailed evidence suggesting a systemic pattern of abuse rather than sporadic cases.
The comments form part of wider political and human rights reactions in Europe following allegations concerning the treatment of Palestinian detainees in Israeli custody.
Danilo Della Valle, who sits with the Left group in the European Parliament, said the alleged abuse in Israeli detention facilities reflects a broader pattern rather than isolated incidents.
He stated: “The systematic violence inflicted on Palestinians in Israeli detention centers constitutes crimes against humanity,” adding that the reported findings demonstrate that the issue goes beyond individual misconduct.
Della Valle further referenced an investigation attributed to journalist Nicholas Kristof, published in a major U.S. newspaper, saying it provided detailed evidence suggesting a systemic pattern of abuse rather than sporadic cases.
The comments form part of wider political and human rights reactions in Europe following allegations concerning the treatment of Palestinian detainees in Israeli custody.
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