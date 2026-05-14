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Turkey, Belgium Expand Cooperation in Trade, Defense Talks
(MENAFN) Cevdet Yılmaz said that Türkiye and Belgium are seeking to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors, including trade, defence, energy, connectivity, and digital transformation.
His remarks followed talks in Ankara with Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot, held during a Belgian Economic Mission to Türkiye led by Queen Mathilde.
In a post shared on Türkiye’s social media platform NSosyal, Yılmaz said the meeting took place at the Presidential Complex and reflected growing momentum in bilateral relations between the two NATO allies.
He noted that ties between the two countries are strengthening in areas such as trade, energy security, defence industry cooperation, and digital development.
Yılmaz stated that bilateral trade reached $9.2 billion in 2025 and expressed confidence that both sides aim to increase that figure further in the coming years.
He also emphasized that Türkiye and Belgium are committed to expanding defence collaboration within the NATO framework, while working jointly on strategic initiatives such as the Middle Corridor and broader energy security efforts.
His remarks followed talks in Ankara with Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot, held during a Belgian Economic Mission to Türkiye led by Queen Mathilde.
In a post shared on Türkiye’s social media platform NSosyal, Yılmaz said the meeting took place at the Presidential Complex and reflected growing momentum in bilateral relations between the two NATO allies.
He noted that ties between the two countries are strengthening in areas such as trade, energy security, defence industry cooperation, and digital development.
Yılmaz stated that bilateral trade reached $9.2 billion in 2025 and expressed confidence that both sides aim to increase that figure further in the coming years.
He also emphasized that Türkiye and Belgium are committed to expanding defence collaboration within the NATO framework, while working jointly on strategic initiatives such as the Middle Corridor and broader energy security efforts.
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