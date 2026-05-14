Kenanga Futures Launches Shining In Global Futures Campaign, Expanding Retail Access To Global Derivatives Markets Arabian Post

Powered by interactive tools, strategic insights and guided learning,“Shining in Global Futures” equips participants with practical tools, market insights and guided learning to better understand and navigate global futures trading. Aligned with Kenanga Futures' motto of“Building a Smart Derivatives Trading Community”, the campaign combines education, risk awareness and seamless market access to promote confident and responsible engagement in CME-listed derivatives.

“As global markets become increasingly dynamic, navigating volatility requires more than just access, it demands insights, discipline, and confidence. Against this backdrop, 'Shining in Global Futures', aims to make global futures markets more accessible while equipping traders with the K-Economy they need to manage risk and participate more effectively in,” said Azila Abdul Aziz, Chief Executive Officer/ Executive Director and Head of Listed Derivatives of Kenanga Futures.

To encourage broader participation, account opening fees during the campaign period are reduced to a nominal RM10, significantly lowering the barrier of entry for newcomers to capitalise on the current market landscape. Participants will also stand a chance to win prizes with a total value of up to RM20,000 across all winners.

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The first 20 participants with successful account openings who trade a minimum of 30 CME products will be entitled to RM500 Poh Kong Gold cash vouchers, while the top three traders with the highest trading volumes exceeding 100 CME contracts will be rewarded with a cumulative total of RM9,000 worth of Poh Kong Gold cash vouchers.

In addition, the campaign introduces a virtual trading challenge conducted on the enhanced Kenanga Futures Virtual Trading platform (“ KFVT“), which allows participants to experience real‐time market conditions and compete for rewards without incurring actual trading risk. Designed with accessibility in mind, KFVT also provides a practical and engaging entry point for new traders to gain hands‐on exposure, test strategies, and build confidence in navigating global markets. As part of this challenge, the top 10 participants who achieve the highest simulated profits will receive RM100 e‐shopping vouchers.

Looking ahead, Kenanga Futures plans to expand this initiative over the next year with the inclusion of advanced modules, collaborative learning opportunities and partnerships with industry leaders, as it continues its commitment to creating a thriving community of informed, confident and future-ready traders. Visit to start your trading journey today.

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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KENANGA FUTURES SDN BHD

Kenanga Futures Sdn Bhd is an award-winning Malaysian listed derivatives broker regulated under the Securities Commission Malaysia and Bursa Malaysia Berhad. The company offers clients electronic market access to trade listed products on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives and CME Group. Apart from being a direct member of Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Berhad and the clearinghouse, the company is also a registered broker with the U.S. CFTC and was granted exemption relief pursuant to Commission Regulation 30.10 which enables the company to paper directly with entities in the U.S. On the domestic front, the company has an extensive network with 16 branches nationwide licensed to trade listed derivatives.

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Clients can access both U.S. and Malaysian listed derivatives on a single trading platform via the company's trademarked real-time customised online trading solution, KDF TradeActiveTM. KDF TradeActiveTM is available on both desktop and mobile devices, giving clients easy access to real-time market data and flexibility to trade on-the-go.

This Press Release was issued by Kenanga Group's Marketing, Communications & Sustainability Department.