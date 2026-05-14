Cushman & Wakefield Greater China Wins Six Best Five-Star Awards At 2026 Asia Pacific Property Awards Arabian Post

KK Chiu, International Director and Chief Executive, Greater China at Cushman & Wakefield , said,”We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition for our commitment to performance excellence. These awards highlight our teams' market‐leading expertise and ongoing dedication to delivering outstanding outcomes for clients across the Greater China real estate market.”

Francis Li, International Director, Vice President, Greater China, Head of Capital Markets, Greater China, Cushman & Wakefield, added:“We are deeply honored that our Capital Markets team has won the highest honor at the Asia Pacific International Real Estate Awards, with several benchmark projects. This demonstrates the continued preference of capital for high-quality assets, and confirms our team's professional capabilities across regions, asset classes, and the entire lifecycle of our services. Moving forward, we will continue to leverage cross-border resource integration and professional analysis to help build a more efficient and resilient real estate investment ecosystem in Greater China.”

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Jonathan Wei, President of Project & Occupier Services, China, Cushman & Wakefield,commented,“Congratulations to the team on receiving these top honors at the 2026 Asia Pacific Property Awards. Our focus on delivering comprehensive and diversified real estate brokerage services spans corporate clients, developers, government bodies, real estate investment funds and institutions. Supported by extensive resources and deep market insight, we remain committed to playing an integral role in providing high‐quality brokerage and letting services.”

Tony Su, Managing Director, Head of Industrial & Logistics Properties, China, highlighted,“Despite the challenges faced by China's logistics and industrial sectors, our team delivered an exceptional performance in 2025 to receive this recognition at the 2026 Asia Pacific Property Awards. We will continue to leverage our local expertise and global network to provide our clients with high-quality solutions and to drive sustainable development of the industry.”

Established in 1993, the Asia Pacific Property Awards (APPA) is part of the global International Property Awards, which celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry. The Awards are judged by an independent panel of over 80 industry experts who evaluate design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability.

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About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for property owners and occupiers with approximately 53,000 employees in nearly 350 offices and 60 countries. In Greater China, a network of 23 offices serves local markets across the region. In 2025, the firm reported revenue of $10.3 billion across its core services of Valuation, Consulting, Project & Development Services, Capital Markets, Project & Occupier Services, Industrial & Logistics, Retail, and others. Built around the belief that Better never settles, the firm receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture. For additional information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn ( ).

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