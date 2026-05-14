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Saudi Arabia, Spain Forge Deeper Ties
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia and Spain formalized a landmark bilateral relationship Wednesday, inking an agreement to establish a structured strategic partnership following high-level foreign minister talks in Madrid, according to a joint statement issued after the meeting.
Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud held discussions with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Bueno in the Spanish capital, where the two sides laid out an expansive framework for enhanced cooperation spanning security, defense, trade, investment, and cultural exchange.
The talks culminated in the signing of an accord creating the Saudi-Spanish Strategic Partnership Council — a dedicated institutional mechanism designed to anchor long-term governmental coordination between Riyadh and Madrid.
In their joint statement, the ministers characterized the bond between the two kingdoms as grounded in "historical ties and bonds of friendship," expressing mutual satisfaction with what they described as deepening collaboration across a broad range of sectors.
A second agreement signed during the visit grants reciprocal visa exemptions to holders of diplomatic, special, and service passports — a move that further eases official travel between the two nations.
Middle East security dominated a significant portion of the agenda. Both ministers voiced shared concern over the region's deteriorating security environment, with the joint statement underscoring the imperative of upholding international law and consolidating ceasefires in Gaza, Iran, and Lebanon.
The two sides jointly called for restraint, dialogue, and diplomatic engagement as essential tools for preserving regional and international stability, and emphasized the critical importance of protecting freedom of navigation and security in the Strait of Hormuz.
Spain formally expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia, fellow Gulf Cooperation Council member states, and Jordan in the face of what it characterized as attacks directed against those nations — and commended Riyadh's consistent advocacy for de-escalation and diplomatic resolution.
Saudi Arabia, in turn, welcomed Madrid's calls for regional de-escalation and expressed appreciation for Spain's endorsement of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Riyadh also acknowledged Spain's condemnation of Iranian strikes on Gulf states and Jordan, as well as Israeli military operations in Lebanon.
Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud held discussions with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Bueno in the Spanish capital, where the two sides laid out an expansive framework for enhanced cooperation spanning security, defense, trade, investment, and cultural exchange.
The talks culminated in the signing of an accord creating the Saudi-Spanish Strategic Partnership Council — a dedicated institutional mechanism designed to anchor long-term governmental coordination between Riyadh and Madrid.
In their joint statement, the ministers characterized the bond between the two kingdoms as grounded in "historical ties and bonds of friendship," expressing mutual satisfaction with what they described as deepening collaboration across a broad range of sectors.
A second agreement signed during the visit grants reciprocal visa exemptions to holders of diplomatic, special, and service passports — a move that further eases official travel between the two nations.
Middle East security dominated a significant portion of the agenda. Both ministers voiced shared concern over the region's deteriorating security environment, with the joint statement underscoring the imperative of upholding international law and consolidating ceasefires in Gaza, Iran, and Lebanon.
The two sides jointly called for restraint, dialogue, and diplomatic engagement as essential tools for preserving regional and international stability, and emphasized the critical importance of protecting freedom of navigation and security in the Strait of Hormuz.
Spain formally expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia, fellow Gulf Cooperation Council member states, and Jordan in the face of what it characterized as attacks directed against those nations — and commended Riyadh's consistent advocacy for de-escalation and diplomatic resolution.
Saudi Arabia, in turn, welcomed Madrid's calls for regional de-escalation and expressed appreciation for Spain's endorsement of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Riyadh also acknowledged Spain's condemnation of Iranian strikes on Gulf states and Jordan, as well as Israeli military operations in Lebanon.
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