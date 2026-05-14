Flexiloans Targets Rs 200 Crore MSME Disbursals In Jaipur By End Of 2026

MENAFN - KNN India)Fintech firm FlexiLoans is stepping up its expansion in Jaipur, identifying the city as a key growth market as demand for formal credit rises among small businesses in Tier-II regions.

The MSME-focused digital lending NBFC said it has disbursed more than Rs 150 crore to businesses in Jaipur since inception and is now aiming to take cumulative disbursals in the city to Rs 200 crore by the end of 2026.

Targets Rs 200 Crore Cumulative Lending In Jaipur

The company said the move reflects increasing demand for formal financing among small enterprises in manufacturing and trading hubs such as Jaipur, where businesses are increasingly seeking faster and collateral-free working capital solutions.

Rajasthan remains an important market for MSME lenders, with more than 21 lakh registered MSMEs contributing nearly 25 percent to the state's gross state domestic product (GSDP) and employing close to 92 lakh people.

Jaipur Lending Volumes Grow Four-Fold Since 2022

FlexiLoans said its lending volumes in Jaipur have grown four-fold since 2022, driven by rising digital adoption among MSMEs and growing awareness of alternative financing options.

To deepen its presence in the city, the company has introduced a hybrid 'Field-on-Street (FOS) plus Digital' model that combines on-ground customer engagement with its technology-driven lending platform.

The NBFC said the initiative is aimed at addressing growing credit demand from more than 35,000 MSMEs in Jaipur and improving access to formal finance for underserved businesses.

It also said that it has disbursed over Rs 13,000 crore across the country and currently operates in more than 19,000 pin codes. The company uses alternative data from e-commerce, banking and payment platforms to assess borrowers and provide collateral-free loans to small businesses.

Jaipur Seen As Strategic Growth Market

Commenting on the expansion, FlexiLoans co-founder Ritesh Jain and Manish Lunia said Jaipur's strong presence of traditional and emerging industries makes it a strategic market for growth.

They said the company aims to simplify access to finance and help local entrepreneurs scale their operations, adding that Jaipur's strong trading culture, export-oriented industries and expanding SME base make it a key market for future expansion.

(KNN Bureau)