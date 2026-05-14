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Belgium Hails Turkey Defense Industry, Pushes Army Modernization
(MENAFN) Theo Francken has praised the advances made by Türkiye in defence technology, innovation, and unmanned systems, urging Belgium to accelerate its own military modernisation efforts, particularly in drone capabilities.
Speaking at the Türkiye-Belgium Defence Industry Day event in Ankara, organized by the Secretariat of Turkish Defence Industries, Francken said cooperation between Belgian and Turkish defence companies has expanded following earlier engagements between officials and industry representatives.
He described the meeting as an important platform for networking between entrepreneurs and defence firms, highlighting its potential for generating new business partnerships and contracts.
“For me, foreign trade is about contacts and contracts,” he said, noting that Belgian and Turkish companies were expected to sign around seven or eight agreements during the event, while additional deals were still under negotiation.
Francken emphasized that the growing collaboration reflects increasing industrial ties in the defence sector, with both sides exploring opportunities for deeper cooperation and technology exchange.
Speaking at the Türkiye-Belgium Defence Industry Day event in Ankara, organized by the Secretariat of Turkish Defence Industries, Francken said cooperation between Belgian and Turkish defence companies has expanded following earlier engagements between officials and industry representatives.
He described the meeting as an important platform for networking between entrepreneurs and defence firms, highlighting its potential for generating new business partnerships and contracts.
“For me, foreign trade is about contacts and contracts,” he said, noting that Belgian and Turkish companies were expected to sign around seven or eight agreements during the event, while additional deals were still under negotiation.
Francken emphasized that the growing collaboration reflects increasing industrial ties in the defence sector, with both sides exploring opportunities for deeper cooperation and technology exchange.
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