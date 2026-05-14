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Vance Says US Making Progress on Iran Nuclear Talks
(MENAFN) US Vice President JD Vance declared Wednesday that diplomatic efforts with Iran are advancing, while drawing a firm line around President Donald Trump's core demand — that Tehran must never acquire a nuclear weapon.
Speaking to reporters, Vance revealed he had held calls earlier that day with senior White House envoys and regional partners, signaling active behind-the-scenes engagement even after Trump publicly dismissed Iran's latest response as "unacceptable."
"I spent a good amount of time on the phone with both Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff this morning and a number of our friends in the Arab world this morning. I think that we are making progress," Vance said.
He framed the negotiations around a non-negotiable presidential threshold: "The fundamental question is, do we make enough progress that we satisfy the president's red line? And the red line is very simple. He needs to feel confident that we've put a number of protections in place such that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon."
Reflecting on prior diplomatic efforts, Vance noted incremental gains: "I thought we made some progress in Pakistan, but we've made more since then."
He also reaffirmed the administration's current strategic posture: "The President has set us off on the diplomatic pathway for now, and that's what I'm focused on."
When pressed on Trump's recent remarks suggesting he does not factor "Americans' financial situation" into Iran negotiations, Vance pushed back sharply: "I think that's a misrepresentation of what the president said."
He doubled down on the administration's unified stance: "I agree with the president. Iran should not have a nuclear weapon. We're obviously engaged in a very aggressive and very engaged diplomatic process to try to ensure that that doesn't happen."
Vance reiterated that the overriding objective remains providing the American public with firm guarantees that Iran will be permanently barred from attaining nuclear capability — and that Trump's preferred instrument for achieving that goal, for now, remains diplomacy.
The statements come against a volatile regional backdrop. US and Israeli strikes against Iran on Feb. 28 ignited a cascade of retaliatory attacks by Tehran targeting Israel and US allies across the Gulf, while simultaneously triggering the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. A ceasefire brokered by Pakistan entered into force on April 8, though negotiations in Islamabad failed to yield a permanent settlement. President Trump subsequently extended the truce without attaching a fixed expiration date.
On Sunday, Iran transmitted its formal reply to a US peace proposal through Pakistani intermediaries — a response Trump swiftly and publicly rejected as "totally unacceptable."
Speaking to reporters, Vance revealed he had held calls earlier that day with senior White House envoys and regional partners, signaling active behind-the-scenes engagement even after Trump publicly dismissed Iran's latest response as "unacceptable."
"I spent a good amount of time on the phone with both Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff this morning and a number of our friends in the Arab world this morning. I think that we are making progress," Vance said.
He framed the negotiations around a non-negotiable presidential threshold: "The fundamental question is, do we make enough progress that we satisfy the president's red line? And the red line is very simple. He needs to feel confident that we've put a number of protections in place such that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon."
Reflecting on prior diplomatic efforts, Vance noted incremental gains: "I thought we made some progress in Pakistan, but we've made more since then."
He also reaffirmed the administration's current strategic posture: "The President has set us off on the diplomatic pathway for now, and that's what I'm focused on."
When pressed on Trump's recent remarks suggesting he does not factor "Americans' financial situation" into Iran negotiations, Vance pushed back sharply: "I think that's a misrepresentation of what the president said."
He doubled down on the administration's unified stance: "I agree with the president. Iran should not have a nuclear weapon. We're obviously engaged in a very aggressive and very engaged diplomatic process to try to ensure that that doesn't happen."
Vance reiterated that the overriding objective remains providing the American public with firm guarantees that Iran will be permanently barred from attaining nuclear capability — and that Trump's preferred instrument for achieving that goal, for now, remains diplomacy.
The statements come against a volatile regional backdrop. US and Israeli strikes against Iran on Feb. 28 ignited a cascade of retaliatory attacks by Tehran targeting Israel and US allies across the Gulf, while simultaneously triggering the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. A ceasefire brokered by Pakistan entered into force on April 8, though negotiations in Islamabad failed to yield a permanent settlement. President Trump subsequently extended the truce without attaching a fixed expiration date.
On Sunday, Iran transmitted its formal reply to a US peace proposal through Pakistani intermediaries — a response Trump swiftly and publicly rejected as "totally unacceptable."
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