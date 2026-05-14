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Iran National Football Team Begins World Cup Preparations in Turkey
(MENAFN) Iran national football team is set to travel to Türkiye on Monday as preparations begin for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with logistical and diplomatic issues surrounding participation in the tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
According to Iranian media outlet, a farewell ceremony for the national squad will be held Wednesday evening in Tehran before the team departs the country.
The event is scheduled to begin at 17:00 GMT at Enghelab Square and will continue into the evening, with players expected to be formally seen off by supporters ahead of their departure for Türkiye.
The ceremony is expected to bring together national team players, coaching staff, football federation officials, senior sports administrators, as well as political and sporting figures.
The media outlet also reported that a new national team anthem and the official kit for the 2026 World Cup will be unveiled during the event.
According to Iranian media outlet, a farewell ceremony for the national squad will be held Wednesday evening in Tehran before the team departs the country.
The event is scheduled to begin at 17:00 GMT at Enghelab Square and will continue into the evening, with players expected to be formally seen off by supporters ahead of their departure for Türkiye.
The ceremony is expected to bring together national team players, coaching staff, football federation officials, senior sports administrators, as well as political and sporting figures.
The media outlet also reported that a new national team anthem and the official kit for the 2026 World Cup will be unveiled during the event.
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