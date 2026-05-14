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Ministry Of Environment And Climate Change Launches Digital Service For Safe Disposal Of Electronic Waste
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change announced the launch of a new digital service for the safe disposal of electronic waste through its official website. This comes as a part of the ministry's efforts to enhance the digital transformation of its environmental services provided to the public a statement released Thursday, the ministry explained that the service allows individuals to submit requests for the disposal of electronic waste through the ministry's website, in cooperation with licensed national companies that receive, transport and handle the waste in accordance with approved environmental requirements service is accessed by submitting an electronic request and specifying the type of waste and its location, after which coordination will be made with the competent authority to collect and transport in a safe manner. This ensures that this type of waste is isolated from other wastes and treated in an effective and safe manner of the Industrial Inspection and Pollution Control Department at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Dr. Mohammad Ayed Al Shammari confirmed that the digital service for the safe disposal of electronic waste through the ministry's website represents a step within a broader national path to develop waste management, moving it from traditional methods to a more organized and efficient system based on employing digital solutions, increasing community participation, and strengthening partnership with the private sector. Al Shammari said that electronic waste has become an important environmental issue, in light of the expansion in the use of electrical and electronic devices and the accelerating pace of their replacement. This calls for the development of practical solutions that help in collecting, sorting and directing them to approved routes, instead of remaining in homes or being disposed of improperly added that this service reflects the ministry's keenness to transform environmental awareness into an easy daily practice, through the contribution of community members to protecting the environment via the ministry's website. He pointed out that the success of modern environmental initiatives does not depend on the efforts of the government sector alone, but on the integration of the roles of individuals and all parties explained that launching this service represents an important step towards regulating the handling of this type of waste, and facilitating access for members of society to a safe and approved mechanism for disposing of unused electrical and electronic devices. Dr. Al Shammari stressed that electronic waste requires special management, given that it may contain hazardous materials, such as heavy metals, batteries, and some components that may affect the environment and human health if disposed of improperly pointed out that the digital service allows users to submit a request for electronic waste collection by entering the required data and specifying the type of devices and their location on the ministry's website. Then coordination will be made with licensed national companies to receive, transport and handle them in accordance with approved environmental regulations. Al Shammari stated that the ministry is proceeding with the implementation of quality initiatives that contribute to establishing a culture of sustainability and reducing reliance on traditional waste disposal methods, in line with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030, and supporting the state's efforts to protect the environment and preserve its resources for future generations.Ministry of Environment and Climate Change electronic waste digital services
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