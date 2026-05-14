Shenzhen Gazfull Precision Technology Expands Global Reach As Trusted CNC Machining Service Provider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shenzhen, China, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenzhen Gazfull Precision Technology, a leading CNC Machining Service Provider with more than 25 years of manufacturing expertise, continues to strengthen its position as a trusted global partner for precision-engineered metal and plastic components. The company's advanced manufacturing capabilities, rapid production cycles, and commitment to quality are helping customers across aerospace, automotive, robotics, medical, and industrial sectors accelerate product development and improve supply chain reliability.







Operating from a modern 4,500-square-meter manufacturing facility in Shenzhen, Gazfull utilizes more than 100 advanced CNC machines, including high-precision 5-axis milling and CNC turning systems, to deliver high-quality Custom CNC Machining Metal Parts for clients worldwide. The company specializes in both rapid prototyping and high-volume production, offering flexible manufacturing solutions tailored to the unique requirements of modern industries.

The company's comprehensive CNC Machining Service capabilities include CNC milling, CNC turning, routing, surface finishing, and precision assembly. By integrating advanced CAD/CAM technologies with strict quality assurance procedures, Gazfull is able to manufacture highly complex parts with exceptional accuracy and repeatability for mission-critical industrial applications.

Customers seeking advanced engineering support and rapid production solutions can learn more through the company's dedicated CNC Machining Service platform, which highlights its end-to-end manufacturing capabilities for industries requiring precision, consistency, and fast turnaround times.

Gazfull supports a wide range of engineering materials, including aluminum, stainless steel, titanium, brass, copper, plastics, and composite materials. This versatility allows the company to produce components for aerospace systems, robotics, automation equipment, medical devices, and consumer electronics with consistent quality and durability.

The company also continues to expand its global customer base through its specialized Custom CNC Machining Metal Parts manufacturing solutions, providing clients with customized components designed to meet precise technical specifications and demanding production requirements.

“Our mission is to transform complex engineering concepts into high-performance manufactured components with precision and efficiency,” said James Yuan, a spokesperson for Shenzhen Gazfull Precision Technology.“As global demand for advanced CNC machining solutions continues to grow, we remain committed to investing in cutting-edge equipment, skilled engineering talent, and international quality standards that help our customers remain competitive in rapidly evolving markets.”

With extensive industry experience and a strong focus on customer collaboration, Gazfull's engineering team works closely with clients throughout the design and production process to optimize manufacturability, reduce production costs, and shorten development cycles without compromising quality standards.

As a globally recognized CNC Machining Service Provider, Gazfull continues to position itself as a long-term strategic manufacturing partner for companies seeking scalable production, reliable precision machining, and efficient supply chain support in the era of advanced manufacturing and Industry 4.0 technologies.

For more information about Shenzhen Gazfull Precision Technology and its full range of CNC machining capabilities, visit the company's official website .

CONTACT: James Yuan +86-18169936698...