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Neurotechnology Achieves Certified MOSIP System Integrator Status
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Neurotechnology, a provider of deep learning-based solutions and high-precision biometric identification technologies, today announced its official entry into the MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform) Partner Programme as a certified MOSIP System Integrator. The MOSIP platform integrates Neurotechnology's MegaMatcher product line, which includes MOSIP-compliant products for ABIS, multimodal SDK and manual adjudication. The MegaMatcher products have already been successfully deployed in several MOSIP national ID pilot projects worldwide.
MOSIP is a digital identity platform designed to assist governments in implementing secure and interoperable foundational identity systems for issuance, authentication and management. The MOSIP Partner Programme (MPP) fosters a collaborative ecosystem for building, customising, and maintaining trustworthy and secure digital identity systems. As a Technology partner with MOSIP, Neurotechnology offers services for MOSIP solutions, including customisation, implementation, integration, deployment, testing, operations, training, auditing and post-deployment support.
"Neurotechnology is the first partner in the MOSIP ecosystem to offer MOSIP-compliant ABIS, SDK and manual adjudication engines while also being onboarded as a System Integrator partner,” said Sanjith Sundaram, Vice President of Partner Ecosystem at MOSIP.“This reflects the organisation's strong technical depth and commitment to supporting open, interoperable digital identity implementations."
With its new System Integrator status and proprietary MOSIP-compliant biometric products like MegaMatcher ABIS and MegaMatcher SDK, Neurotechnology is now capable of deploying complete and comprehensive MOSIP-based solutions. This milestone underscores Neurotechnology's commitment to providing secure, inclusive and interoperable digital identity solutions worldwide. This partnership further strengthens MOSIP's offerings to governments by including access to Neurotechnology's extensive, more than 35 years of expertise in biometric identity management.
"We are delighted to be recognized for our capabilities to deploy a full MOSIP-based system," said Antonello Mincone, Business Development Director for Neurotechnology. "Today, biometric digital ID systems are a fundamental part of the global ID market - and having the capability to master them is crucial for optimal tuning of the biometric data workflow of the full system."
All MOSIP-compliant Neurotechnology products are available for trial at .
About MOSIP
The Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP) was incubated at IIIT Bangalore as a global Digital Public Good. The platform enables digital-identity-led development and transformation for countries.
MOSIP offers adopters the flexibility to design, build and own critical software infrastructure for ID. The open-source and open-standard platform comes with a modular, configurable and customizable architecture, built on the principles of security and privacy by design. In addition to use cases, reference integrations and additional technology modules, the MOSIP project offers adopters an interoperable solution for putting ID to use.
The platform is currently being adopted by the Republic of the Philippines, Morocco, the Togolese Republic and Ethiopia, in addition to being piloted in Sri Lanka, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Madagascar, Burkina Faso and Niger.
About Neurotechnology
Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of leveraging neural network capabilities for various applications, such as biometric person identification, natural language processing (NLP), computer vision and artificial intelligence. The company's solutions and products have been used in more than 140 countries worldwide and in many national-scale projects for national ID, passports, elections, law enforcement and border control, including India's Aadhaar program, general elections in Ghana and Liberia, voter deduplication for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other projects that collectively process the biometric data of nearly two billion people.
MOSIP is a digital identity platform designed to assist governments in implementing secure and interoperable foundational identity systems for issuance, authentication and management. The MOSIP Partner Programme (MPP) fosters a collaborative ecosystem for building, customising, and maintaining trustworthy and secure digital identity systems. As a Technology partner with MOSIP, Neurotechnology offers services for MOSIP solutions, including customisation, implementation, integration, deployment, testing, operations, training, auditing and post-deployment support.
"Neurotechnology is the first partner in the MOSIP ecosystem to offer MOSIP-compliant ABIS, SDK and manual adjudication engines while also being onboarded as a System Integrator partner,” said Sanjith Sundaram, Vice President of Partner Ecosystem at MOSIP.“This reflects the organisation's strong technical depth and commitment to supporting open, interoperable digital identity implementations."
With its new System Integrator status and proprietary MOSIP-compliant biometric products like MegaMatcher ABIS and MegaMatcher SDK, Neurotechnology is now capable of deploying complete and comprehensive MOSIP-based solutions. This milestone underscores Neurotechnology's commitment to providing secure, inclusive and interoperable digital identity solutions worldwide. This partnership further strengthens MOSIP's offerings to governments by including access to Neurotechnology's extensive, more than 35 years of expertise in biometric identity management.
"We are delighted to be recognized for our capabilities to deploy a full MOSIP-based system," said Antonello Mincone, Business Development Director for Neurotechnology. "Today, biometric digital ID systems are a fundamental part of the global ID market - and having the capability to master them is crucial for optimal tuning of the biometric data workflow of the full system."
All MOSIP-compliant Neurotechnology products are available for trial at .
About MOSIP
The Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP) was incubated at IIIT Bangalore as a global Digital Public Good. The platform enables digital-identity-led development and transformation for countries.
MOSIP offers adopters the flexibility to design, build and own critical software infrastructure for ID. The open-source and open-standard platform comes with a modular, configurable and customizable architecture, built on the principles of security and privacy by design. In addition to use cases, reference integrations and additional technology modules, the MOSIP project offers adopters an interoperable solution for putting ID to use.
The platform is currently being adopted by the Republic of the Philippines, Morocco, the Togolese Republic and Ethiopia, in addition to being piloted in Sri Lanka, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Madagascar, Burkina Faso and Niger.
About Neurotechnology
Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of leveraging neural network capabilities for various applications, such as biometric person identification, natural language processing (NLP), computer vision and artificial intelligence. The company's solutions and products have been used in more than 140 countries worldwide and in many national-scale projects for national ID, passports, elections, law enforcement and border control, including India's Aadhaar program, general elections in Ghana and Liberia, voter deduplication for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other projects that collectively process the biometric data of nearly two billion people.
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