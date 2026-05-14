Ramayana Movie: Sai Pallavi Faces Backlash After Ek Din, Makers Consider Dubbing

Ek Din Outcome Raises Questions Over Hindi Delivery

Sai Pallavi's Hindi debut Ek Din, released on May 1 alongside Junaid Khan, failed to create a strong impact at the box office. The film struggled to generate both critical acclaim and audience buzz, making it a disappointing outing for the team.

Along with its performance, Sai Pallavi's Hindi pronunciation became a major talking point. Several clips from the film's promotions surfaced online, with viewers pointing out inconsistencies in her diction and fluency. This sparked debates about her preparedness for a full-fledged Hindi role, especially in a mainstream project.

Ramayana Team Weighs Dubbing For Key Role

Amid the growing criticism, reports suggest that the makers of Ramayana are exploring the possibility of dubbing Sai Pallavi's dialogues. The intention is to ensure a more refined, neutral Hindi tone that resonates with a wider audience.

Given the scale and importance of the film, even minor details like dialogue delivery are being carefully evaluated. If implemented, dubbing could help maintain consistency in language without compromising the visual and emotional performance. However, the makers have not officially confirmed any such decision yet.

Role Of Sita Brings Added Pressure

Portraying Sita is not just another role-it carries deep cultural, emotional, and spiritual significance. Audiences across the country have strong expectations from the character, both in terms of performance and authenticity.

Language plays a crucial role in this portrayal. A strong command over Hindi, combined with the right tone and expression, is essential to bring depth to the character. This has reportedly made the filmmakers more cautious, as even small shortcomings could impact audience reception.

Mixed Reactions And Casting Backstory

Social media has been divided since the reports surfaced. While some users have questioned the casting choice, others have come out in support of Sai Pallavi, highlighting her proven acting skills and screen presence. Many believe that with the right preparation, she can deliver a powerful performance.

Interestingly, Sai Pallavi was not the original choice for the role. Alia Bhatt had earlier been finalised to play Sita but had to step away due to scheduling conflicts. This change in casting has further added to the ongoing discussions around expectations and suitability.

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Big Budget Vision And Release Timeline

Ramayana is being mounted on a grand scale, with a strong focus on visual storytelling, authenticity, and performances. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project.

The first installment is slated for a Diwali release, positioning it as a major festive attraction. The second part is expected to release in Diwali 2027, making it a long-term cinematic project. With such high stakes, every creative decision-including casting and dialogue delivery-is under intense scrutiny.