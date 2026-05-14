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Report Says UK Muslim Population Hits Four Million
(MENAFN) A new report released on Wednesday by the Muslim Council of Britain estimates that the Muslim population in the United Kingdom has reached 4 million, while also pointing to continuing economic inequality alongside improvements in education and increasing political influence over the past two decades.
The extensive study, titled “British Muslims in Numbers,” spans 400 pages and was presented at Westminster City Hall. It draws on census data from England, Wales, and Northern Ireland in 2021, as well as Scotland’s 2022 census, examining demographic and socioeconomic trends among British Muslims over a 20-year period.
According to the findings, Muslims now make up around 6% of the UK population. The report breaks down the figures regionally, with England accounting for approximately 3.8 million Muslims, followed by Scotland with 120,000, Wales with 67,000, and Northern Ireland with 11,000.
Wajid Akhter said the report comes at a significant moment following recent local election outcomes, framing it as relevant to current political and social discussions.
The report also highlights a broader picture of progress in some areas, particularly education, while emphasizing that disparities in economic outcomes remain a key challenge for Muslim communities across the country.
The extensive study, titled “British Muslims in Numbers,” spans 400 pages and was presented at Westminster City Hall. It draws on census data from England, Wales, and Northern Ireland in 2021, as well as Scotland’s 2022 census, examining demographic and socioeconomic trends among British Muslims over a 20-year period.
According to the findings, Muslims now make up around 6% of the UK population. The report breaks down the figures regionally, with England accounting for approximately 3.8 million Muslims, followed by Scotland with 120,000, Wales with 67,000, and Northern Ireland with 11,000.
Wajid Akhter said the report comes at a significant moment following recent local election outcomes, framing it as relevant to current political and social discussions.
The report also highlights a broader picture of progress in some areas, particularly education, while emphasizing that disparities in economic outcomes remain a key challenge for Muslim communities across the country.
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