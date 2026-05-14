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Putin Pledges Continued Missile Development to Bypass Defenses
(MENAFN) Vladimir Putin stated that Russia will continue developing advanced missile systems designed to penetrate all existing and future missile defense technologies.
Speaking at a meeting at the Institute of Thermal Technology in Moscow, Putin said the process of modernizing Russia’s strategic nuclear forces would not conclude with current projects but would continue further.
He said: “We will continue to modernize and develop our strategic nuclear forces, and to create missile systems with enhanced combat capability, capable of overcoming all modern and future missile defense systems.”
The Russian president emphasized that ongoing work on strategic weapons is part of a long-term defense program aimed at strengthening military capabilities.
He also referenced recent advancements in Russia’s arsenal, noting that in previous years officials had described new systems as being “decades ahead” of existing global weaponry.
Commenting on the recent Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile test, Putin said on Tuesday that Russia has achieved nuclear capabilities with “no counterparts in the world.”
He further linked Russia’s development of advanced strategic systems to the early 2000s, stating that progress accelerated after the United States withdrew from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty, a move Moscow has long argued disrupted global strategic balance.
Speaking at a meeting at the Institute of Thermal Technology in Moscow, Putin said the process of modernizing Russia’s strategic nuclear forces would not conclude with current projects but would continue further.
He said: “We will continue to modernize and develop our strategic nuclear forces, and to create missile systems with enhanced combat capability, capable of overcoming all modern and future missile defense systems.”
The Russian president emphasized that ongoing work on strategic weapons is part of a long-term defense program aimed at strengthening military capabilities.
He also referenced recent advancements in Russia’s arsenal, noting that in previous years officials had described new systems as being “decades ahead” of existing global weaponry.
Commenting on the recent Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile test, Putin said on Tuesday that Russia has achieved nuclear capabilities with “no counterparts in the world.”
He further linked Russia’s development of advanced strategic systems to the early 2000s, stating that progress accelerated after the United States withdrew from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty, a move Moscow has long argued disrupted global strategic balance.
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