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Russian Parliament Expands Military Powers to Counter Foreign Legal Actions
(MENAFN) The lower house of parliament in State Duma has approved a government-backed measure that authorizes the use of military forces to protect Russian citizens from arrest, prosecution, or other legal actions initiated by foreign courts.
According to results published on the parliamentary website, 381 deputies—representing 84.7%—voted in favor of the bill, with no votes against or abstentions recorded.
The legislation states that under existing law, the president already holds authority to deploy the armed forces for missions beyond conventional military duties. The new amendment broadens that scope by explicitly allowing military involvement in safeguarding citizens from proceedings conducted by foreign or international judicial bodies in which Russia is not a participating member.
The measure effectively expands executive power by formalizing the military’s role in responding to external legal actions targeting Russian nationals, as outlined in the explanatory note attached to the bill.
According to results published on the parliamentary website, 381 deputies—representing 84.7%—voted in favor of the bill, with no votes against or abstentions recorded.
The legislation states that under existing law, the president already holds authority to deploy the armed forces for missions beyond conventional military duties. The new amendment broadens that scope by explicitly allowing military involvement in safeguarding citizens from proceedings conducted by foreign or international judicial bodies in which Russia is not a participating member.
The measure effectively expands executive power by formalizing the military’s role in responding to external legal actions targeting Russian nationals, as outlined in the explanatory note attached to the bill.
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