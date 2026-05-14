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Russia Issues Wanted Notice for Former UK Defence Secretary
(MENAFN) Ben Wallace has been placed on a wanted list by Russia under a criminal article, according to a notice appearing in the country’s Interior Ministry database.
The specific legal charge behind the listing was not publicly disclosed.
Russian media reports suggested the move may be connected to a terrorism-related case allegedly linked to remarks attributed to Wallace, in which he was said to have supported strikes on Crimea aimed at making it “uninhabitable” in September 2025.
Responding to those claims, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed the comments as “stupid,” adding that the Kremlin does not consider it necessary to respond to statements made by former Western officials.
Wallace served as Ben Wallace from 2019 to 2023.
The specific legal charge behind the listing was not publicly disclosed.
Russian media reports suggested the move may be connected to a terrorism-related case allegedly linked to remarks attributed to Wallace, in which he was said to have supported strikes on Crimea aimed at making it “uninhabitable” in September 2025.
Responding to those claims, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed the comments as “stupid,” adding that the Kremlin does not consider it necessary to respond to statements made by former Western officials.
Wallace served as Ben Wallace from 2019 to 2023.
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