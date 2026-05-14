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China Ships Navigate Hormuz Through Iran’s “Safe” Shipping Corridor
(MENAFN) Multiple cargo and tanker vessels with Chinese ties traversed the Strait of Hormuz through Iran's designated "safe" shipping corridor within the past 24 hours, according to ship tracking data published Wednesday — as US President Donald Trump arrives in China for high-stakes talks expected to center partly on the ongoing Iran war and the restoration of passage through the world's most consequential energy chokepoint.
Data from maritime tracking platform MarineTraffic identified the China-flagged crude oil tanker Yuan Hua Hu moving through the strait Wednesday, charting a course south of Iran's Larak Island. The vessel's Automatic Identification System — known as AIS, a broadcast technology that transmits a ship's location, point of origin, and intended destination — recorded its destination as "Chinese owner and crew." The Yuan Hua Hu is operated by China COSCO Shipping Corporation, headquartered in Shanghai.
The route taken by the tanker falls within a passage Iran has formally designated as a "safe" and "permit-based" shipping corridor through the Strait of Hormuz — a maritime artery through which a substantial share of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas flows.
Tracking analysis confirmed that at least four China-linked vessels traversed the same corridor between Tuesday and Wednesday. Among them, the Starway — an oil and chemical tanker — moved through the strait Tuesday, departing Omani waters en route toward the northern waters of the United Arab Emirates. Sailing in the opposite direction, the Deepblue, another tanker reportedly registered to a Shanghai-based operator, navigated from west to east.
A fourth vessel, the Xian Jiang Kou — a vehicle carrier that departed Saudi Arabia on March 16 and had remained anchored in the Persian Gulf until Tuesday — also made the crossing, threading through Iranian shipping lanes south of Larak Island. Its AIS destination was logged as "Chinese vsl and crew."
The vessels' movements coincided with Trump's state visit to China, a trip that had been pushed back by six weeks in the wake of the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran. In discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump is widely expected to press Beijing — which maintains deep strategic and economic ties with Tehran — for stronger cooperation in brokering an end to the war and unlocking the strait for unrestricted commercial navigation.
The Strait of Hormuz has remained largely closed to international shipping since the outbreak of the Iran war, dealing a severe blow to global energy supply chains and cargo networks. Transit activity has been minimal in recent weeks, with Tehran permitting only selective passage under its tightly controlled corridor framework.
Data from maritime tracking platform MarineTraffic identified the China-flagged crude oil tanker Yuan Hua Hu moving through the strait Wednesday, charting a course south of Iran's Larak Island. The vessel's Automatic Identification System — known as AIS, a broadcast technology that transmits a ship's location, point of origin, and intended destination — recorded its destination as "Chinese owner and crew." The Yuan Hua Hu is operated by China COSCO Shipping Corporation, headquartered in Shanghai.
The route taken by the tanker falls within a passage Iran has formally designated as a "safe" and "permit-based" shipping corridor through the Strait of Hormuz — a maritime artery through which a substantial share of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas flows.
Tracking analysis confirmed that at least four China-linked vessels traversed the same corridor between Tuesday and Wednesday. Among them, the Starway — an oil and chemical tanker — moved through the strait Tuesday, departing Omani waters en route toward the northern waters of the United Arab Emirates. Sailing in the opposite direction, the Deepblue, another tanker reportedly registered to a Shanghai-based operator, navigated from west to east.
A fourth vessel, the Xian Jiang Kou — a vehicle carrier that departed Saudi Arabia on March 16 and had remained anchored in the Persian Gulf until Tuesday — also made the crossing, threading through Iranian shipping lanes south of Larak Island. Its AIS destination was logged as "Chinese vsl and crew."
The vessels' movements coincided with Trump's state visit to China, a trip that had been pushed back by six weeks in the wake of the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran. In discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump is widely expected to press Beijing — which maintains deep strategic and economic ties with Tehran — for stronger cooperation in brokering an end to the war and unlocking the strait for unrestricted commercial navigation.
The Strait of Hormuz has remained largely closed to international shipping since the outbreak of the Iran war, dealing a severe blow to global energy supply chains and cargo networks. Transit activity has been minimal in recent weeks, with Tehran permitting only selective passage under its tightly controlled corridor framework.
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