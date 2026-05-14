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Germany Demands Probe into Reported Abuse of Palestinian Detainees

Germany Demands Probe into Reported Abuse of Palestinian Detainees


2026-05-14 03:52:24
(MENAFN) Germany has called for a formal investigation into reported allegations of torture and mistreatment of Palestinian detainees following media reporting on the issue.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Martin Giese said at a press briefing in Berlin that the government had taken note of the reports and stressed that allegations of sexual violence in any context are condemned in principle.

He stated that Germany does not currently have independent information confirming the specific cases mentioned, adding that it is therefore essential that the allegations be properly investigated and that those responsible be held accountable.

When asked whether Berlin would support allowing independent monitoring bodies access to detention facilities, Giese said this approach aligns with long-standing German policy. He added that Germany supports ensuring that the International Committee of the Red Cross has access to Palestinian prisoners.

The comments follow a report published by a major U.S. newspaper on Sunday, which cited claims from former detainees and rights organizations alleging instances of sexual violence and abuse in Israeli detention facilities involving Palestinian prisoners.

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