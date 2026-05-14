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Nigel Farage Is Under Investigation Over Undeclared Seven Million Donation
(MENAFN) An inquiry has been launched by the UK Parliamentary Standards Commissioner into whether Reform Party leader Nigel Farage breached parliamentary rules by not declaring a multimillion-pound donation from a prominent supporter.
The investigation centers on a reported £5 million (around $7 million) payment from billionaire Christopher Harborne, a backer of Reform UK, which allegedly was not properly disclosed after Farage entered Parliament in 2024, according to British media reports.
Opponents, including members of the Conservative Party, filed a complaint arguing that the payment should have been registered under Commons transparency rules once Farage took his seat.
Farage has maintained that he was under “no obligation” to declare the funds, stating that the donation was made before he became a Member of Parliament. Sources linked to Reform UK say the payment occurred in early 2024, prior to his decision to stand for election.
Parliamentary rules require new MPs to disclose financial interests and any relevant benefits received in the year before their election within one month of taking office.
Labour Party chair Anna Turley commented on the case, saying: “Nigel Farage has been avoiding legitimate questions since news of his billionaire backer's 'gift.' It's right that he faces a proper investigation.”
The investigation centers on a reported £5 million (around $7 million) payment from billionaire Christopher Harborne, a backer of Reform UK, which allegedly was not properly disclosed after Farage entered Parliament in 2024, according to British media reports.
Opponents, including members of the Conservative Party, filed a complaint arguing that the payment should have been registered under Commons transparency rules once Farage took his seat.
Farage has maintained that he was under “no obligation” to declare the funds, stating that the donation was made before he became a Member of Parliament. Sources linked to Reform UK say the payment occurred in early 2024, prior to his decision to stand for election.
Parliamentary rules require new MPs to disclose financial interests and any relevant benefits received in the year before their election within one month of taking office.
Labour Party chair Anna Turley commented on the case, saying: “Nigel Farage has been avoiding legitimate questions since news of his billionaire backer's 'gift.' It's right that he faces a proper investigation.”
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