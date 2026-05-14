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WFP Reduces Syria Food Aid by 50 Percent Amid Funding Crisis
(MENAFN) The World Food Programme (WFP) announced Wednesday it has been compelled to dramatically scale back life-saving food operations across Syria due to a severe funding shortfall, leaving millions of hunger-stricken civilians increasingly exposed.
In an official statement, the agency confirmed it has cut emergency food assistance by half, slashing the number of beneficiaries from 1.3 million to just 650,000 in May alone. Compounding the crisis, a nationwide bread subsidy program that once served millions of Syrians daily has been entirely suspended.
WFP data paints a stark picture of the unfolding emergency: approximately 7.2 million Syrians are currently facing acute food insecurity, among them 1.6 million enduring severe hunger. The now-halted bread subsidy scheme had previously supplied fortified wheat flour to over 300 bakeries, enabling subsidized bread distribution to as many as 4 million people per day in the country's most vulnerable regions.
Marianne Ward, WFP country director in Syria, was unequivocal about the cause of the cuts.
"The reduction in WFP's assistance is driven solely by funding constraints, not by a decrease in needs," she said.
She further underscored the gravity of the situation: "This is a critical moment for Syria. Recovery remains fragile, needs are still severe, and we are being forced to withdraw a vital safety net at a time when people need it most."
The financial strain is reverberating far beyond Syrian borders. In Jordan, WFP has entirely suspended cash-based food assistance for 135,000 Syrian refugees residing in host communities, while scaled-down support continues for roughly 85,000 camp-based refugees. In Egypt, aid has been curtailed for 20,000 Syrians, and in Lebanon, a large share of the refugee population remains acutely dependent on dwindling humanitarian resources.
Samer Abdeljaber, WFP regional director for the Middle East, cautioned that the erosion of humanitarian funding threatens to undo years of hard-won progress and deepen food insecurity across the broader region.
To sustain critical operations inside Syria and restore assistance to its most at-risk communities, WFP says it urgently needs $189 million over the next six months — a figure it warns is not optional, but essential.
In an official statement, the agency confirmed it has cut emergency food assistance by half, slashing the number of beneficiaries from 1.3 million to just 650,000 in May alone. Compounding the crisis, a nationwide bread subsidy program that once served millions of Syrians daily has been entirely suspended.
WFP data paints a stark picture of the unfolding emergency: approximately 7.2 million Syrians are currently facing acute food insecurity, among them 1.6 million enduring severe hunger. The now-halted bread subsidy scheme had previously supplied fortified wheat flour to over 300 bakeries, enabling subsidized bread distribution to as many as 4 million people per day in the country's most vulnerable regions.
Marianne Ward, WFP country director in Syria, was unequivocal about the cause of the cuts.
"The reduction in WFP's assistance is driven solely by funding constraints, not by a decrease in needs," she said.
She further underscored the gravity of the situation: "This is a critical moment for Syria. Recovery remains fragile, needs are still severe, and we are being forced to withdraw a vital safety net at a time when people need it most."
The financial strain is reverberating far beyond Syrian borders. In Jordan, WFP has entirely suspended cash-based food assistance for 135,000 Syrian refugees residing in host communities, while scaled-down support continues for roughly 85,000 camp-based refugees. In Egypt, aid has been curtailed for 20,000 Syrians, and in Lebanon, a large share of the refugee population remains acutely dependent on dwindling humanitarian resources.
Samer Abdeljaber, WFP regional director for the Middle East, cautioned that the erosion of humanitarian funding threatens to undo years of hard-won progress and deepen food insecurity across the broader region.
To sustain critical operations inside Syria and restore assistance to its most at-risk communities, WFP says it urgently needs $189 million over the next six months — a figure it warns is not optional, but essential.
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