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Iran Parliament Advances “Smart Management” Plan for Hormuz Review
(MENAFN) A strategic proposal described as “smart management” of the Strait of Hormuz has reached its final stage within Iran’s parliamentary National Security and Foreign Policy Commission and has been submitted to parliament’s system for review and approval, according to the commission’s head.
Ebrahim Azizi said the plan is intended to leverage Iran’s geographic position in the vital maritime passage as what he described as a “power-generating leverage.”
He also stated: “The missile triad, the people and the Strait of Hormuz destroyed the product of 50 years of US efforts,” in comments carried by state media.
Azizi further praised public backing during the recent period of heightened tensions, saying that the presence of citizens in streets and public squares “carried an important message.”
The proposal follows earlier remarks he made in April suggesting the framework could enable cooperation with Oman and expand Iran’s role in managing the Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint for global energy shipping that became a focal point during recent conflict involving the United States and Israel against Iran.
He previously emphasized that the plan would only become binding after receiving full parliamentary approval.
Ebrahim Azizi said the plan is intended to leverage Iran’s geographic position in the vital maritime passage as what he described as a “power-generating leverage.”
He also stated: “The missile triad, the people and the Strait of Hormuz destroyed the product of 50 years of US efforts,” in comments carried by state media.
Azizi further praised public backing during the recent period of heightened tensions, saying that the presence of citizens in streets and public squares “carried an important message.”
The proposal follows earlier remarks he made in April suggesting the framework could enable cooperation with Oman and expand Iran’s role in managing the Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint for global energy shipping that became a focal point during recent conflict involving the United States and Israel against Iran.
He previously emphasized that the plan would only become binding after receiving full parliamentary approval.
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