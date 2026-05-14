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Lithuania Bans Use of Its Airspace for Foreign Drone Strikes
(MENAFN) Gitanas Nausėda has stated that Lithuania will not permit any foreign power engaged in conflict in Europe to use its territory or airspace to conduct drone strikes against another country.
In remarks cited by Lithuanian public broadcaster, Nausėda said: “My position is clear and categorical. Lithuanian territory has not been and will not be used for any third-party military operations against neighbouring states.”
He further warned that any unauthorized use of Lithuanian airspace would represent a serious breach of sovereignty and international law, adding: “Any attempt to illegally use Lithuanian airspace would be a gross violation of sovereignty and fundamental norms of international law.”
The president said that Lithuania has communicated its position to NATO allies as well as to leaders of states involved in the ongoing conflict in Europe.
The statement follows accusations from Russia alleging that Baltic states are allowing Ukrainian drones to pass through their airspace in order to target Russian military and energy infrastructure. Those claims have not been independently verified.
In recent months, Ukraine has increased long-range drone operations targeting deeper areas inside Russia, while several drone-related incidents have also been reported across Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.
In remarks cited by Lithuanian public broadcaster, Nausėda said: “My position is clear and categorical. Lithuanian territory has not been and will not be used for any third-party military operations against neighbouring states.”
He further warned that any unauthorized use of Lithuanian airspace would represent a serious breach of sovereignty and international law, adding: “Any attempt to illegally use Lithuanian airspace would be a gross violation of sovereignty and fundamental norms of international law.”
The president said that Lithuania has communicated its position to NATO allies as well as to leaders of states involved in the ongoing conflict in Europe.
The statement follows accusations from Russia alleging that Baltic states are allowing Ukrainian drones to pass through their airspace in order to target Russian military and energy infrastructure. Those claims have not been independently verified.
In recent months, Ukraine has increased long-range drone operations targeting deeper areas inside Russia, while several drone-related incidents have also been reported across Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.
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