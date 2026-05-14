Bitget Lists ILITY (ILY) For Spot Trading

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has announced the addition of ILITY (ILY) for spot trading. Trading for the ILY/USDT pair opens on May 15, 2026, 11:00 (UTC), with withdrawals available from May 16, 2026, 12:00 (UTC).

ILITY Network is a Layer-1 blockchain infrastructure engineered to facilitate private on-chain data ownership and secure cross-chain identity verification. By utilizing Zero-Knowledge Proof (ZKP) frameworks, the protocol enables users to authenticate asset holdings and validate behavioral histories across multiple networks without exposing wallet addresses or underlying transaction data. This effectively resolves the privacy compromises inherent in traditional blockchain systems, where the mandatory exposure of wallet addresses often leads to the public disclosure of full balance sheets and the unauthorized exploitation of user behavioral patterns. Thus, the protocol fosters a more sustainable ecosystem that prioritizes user autonomy while maintaining the rigorous transparency required for decentralized trust.

Bitget's Universal Exchange (UEX) combines exchange grade infrastructure with OnChain access, giving users a single account to discover and trade millions of tokens across leading networks. While this open gateway enables broad market access without traditional listing bottlenecks, Bitget's listing highlights a different tier of assets-projects with real backing, clear utility, strong community and partner support. Together, UEX offers both breadth and quality: universal discovery at scale, and curated opportunities for users who prefer to explore crypto's vastness. The addition of ILITY (ILY) further enhances these opportunities, reinforcing Bitget's role in bridging the gap between advanced cryptographic privacy and the scalable demands of a transparent, multi-chain financial future.

For more details on ILITY (ILY), visit here.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGPTM. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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